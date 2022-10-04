Alexander-Arnold and Salah goals help Liverpool stroll past Rangers challenge

LIVERPOOL 2 RANGERS 0

THERE will be harder tests for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, if they are to somehow reach a fourth Champions League Final in the last six years, but if a team can only beat what is in front of them, his team most certainly did that at Anfield last night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah were the goalscorers on an evening when this particular “Battle of Britain” never rose above the status of “stroll in the park” for the Premier League giants.

Those tougher tests will hopefully start at Ibrox in the return game between the teams next week, at least from a Glaswegian or neutral perspective.

For this was a game that told us little about whether Klopp’s Liverpool has passed its sell-by date and is in need of a major overhaul or whether the Reds have simply been slow out of the gate this season.

It was certainly an important win, especially after Liverpool started their group campaign with that disastrous and potentially costly defeat in Napoli, but Rangers were, frankly, a disappointment in their lack of ambition.

They also failed to match the belief and sheer energy of their supporters who had made the trip south of the border for what should have been one of the highlights of their season but, given the problems Klopp has been forced to face so far this season, that presumably suited the German perfectly.

It took all of seven minutes for Alexander-Arnold, whose form or lack of it has been the subject of so much scrutiny this season, to open the scoring.

Whatever his shortcomings defensively - and they appear to have been exposed with increasing and dramatic regularity of late - there has been no debate about the full-back’s attacking credentials.

And so it proved, after a clumsy foul by Ben Davies on Darwin Nunez outside the Rangers area, presented Liverpool with a dead ball opportunity some 25 yards from goal.

Alexander-Arnold and Salah debated the situation for some time, although there only ever appeared likely to be one taker and the defender, it was, who planted a quite magnificent right-foot shot into the top-left corner of the visitors’ goal.

It was just the start Klopp would have demanded, after another poor domestic result arrived in the form of a 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend, and, despite the relentless backing of 3,000 travelling Glaswegians, his team rarely looked remotely troubled.

Indeed, but for visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor, the evening could have turned ugly, quickly for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Inside the opening two minutes, he did well to keep out a sharp strike from Nunez and, as the half progressed, the saves became increasingly impressive in terms of their artistic impression.

He dived quick and low to his right to keep out a Salah shot across the face of his goal, thrust up a hand to keep out Nunez again and then showed good vision, and handling, to smother a Luis Diaz effort.

In the 40th minute, he denied Nunez yet again, as the Uruguayan striker chased Salah’s pass but, once more, found McGregor a stubborn, and unbeatable, last line of defence.

And there was still time, before the interval, for McGregor to keep out another strike from Nunez, this from slightly further out, as a fascinating duel between keeper and striker continued to be one of the evening’s more watchable sub-plots.

There was, unfortunately for the neutrals at least, little sign of Rangers making a game of it beyond that, however, although Klopp will have been slightly concerned that his team had been unable to kill off the game in a half of complete domination.

He did not have long to wait for his team to rectify that situation with a second goal that was the bare minimum Liverpool deserved and which ended the game as a contest.

Diaz set off on one of his mazy runs into the visitors’ box and it was a close call whether John Lundstram, Leon King or both made the final foul that had the French referee instantly pointing to the spot.

McGregor had performed heroics, after picking the ball out of the net for the opening goal, but was nowhere near stopping Salah’s powerful spot kick.

Diogo Jota almost added to the processional nature of the game, just before the hour, when he hurried a shot over from 12 yards when greater composure would, surely, have left McGregor beaten.

But the tie had long since been decided by the time both managers ran their bench, with Rangers sub Fashion Sakala wasting no time in producing a shot, a rare sight on the evening for the travelling support.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Gomez 90), Matip 7, van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 6; Henderson 9 (Fabinho 69, 6), Thiago 8 (Milner 80); Salah 7, Jota 6 (Firmino 69, 6), Diaz 7; Nunez 6 (Elliott 80).

Substitutes (not used) Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Rangers (5-4-1): McGregor 7; Tavernier 5, Goldson 5, Davies 5 (Kamara 81), King 5, Barisic 5; Tillman 5 (Sakala 65, 5), Lundstram 5, S Davis 5 (Jack 65, 5), Kent 5 (Matondo 81); Morelos 4 (Colak 72, 5).

Substitutes (not used) McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Wright, Arfield, Devine.

Referee: C Turpin (France) 7