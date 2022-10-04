Ukraine to bid for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

Ukraine will join Spain’s and Portugal’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup in a move sanctioned by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Confirmation of the partnership is expected at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. It is understood that Ukraine, which has been under full-scale invasion by Russia since 24 February, will host one of the tournament’s groups if the bid is successful. Spain and Portugal confirmed two years ago that they would make a joint proposal to host in 2030 and the addition of Ukraine would give it a new dimension.