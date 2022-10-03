Maddison leads the Leicester charge as Forest felled by Foxes

Leicester City 4 Nottingham Forest 0

Brendan Rodgers eased the growing pressure on his position as Leicester City won for the first time this season in a one-sided East Midlands derby at the foot of the Premier League.

James Maddison, recently left out of the England squad, gave a timely reminder to manager Gareth Southgate by scoring twice and having a hand in the other two as his reached his half century of goals for the club.

There is just goal difference between these two struggling teams but the gulf looked far bigger.

Two goals in three minutes put Leicester firmly in the driving seat after a lively start before Maddison added a third before half-time.

A flurry of Forest corners threatened to expose Leicester’s set-piece frailties.

But having survived that, Leicester went on to control the rest of the first half.

James Justin and the lively Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired off target from long range.

Jamie Vardy sent a free header wide from Maddison’s free kick as Leicester continued to push for a breakthrough.

The former England striker then shot straight at goalkeeper Dean Henderson after finding himself clean through on goal.

But Leicester’s defensive weakness was shown when Wout Faes ended up facing his own goal for Morgan Gibbs-White’s through ball.

It allowed Taiwo Awoniyi a free run on goal, only for the striker to roll his shot against the foot of the post.

There was an element of fortune for Leicester’s opening goal in the 25th minute.

Maddison’s curling effort took a huge deflection off the chest of Scott McKenna to completely wrongfoot Henderson.

The Newcastle United transfer target celebrated by throwing an imaginary dart.

But there was nothing fortuitous about the next one – and the goal after that.

This time Maddison started the move with a diagonal ball to Vardy down the left and his short pass had Harvey Barnes skipping inside Nico Williams before curling into the opposite corner of the net.

Maddison made it 3-0 in the 35th minute to net his fifth goal of the season and 50th in all competitions for Leicester.

It was as sumptuous a free kick as you could imagine – so precisely whipped into the corner to Henderson’s left that the goalkeeper didn’t move.

Forest’s noisy support became a backdrop to the second half but it was suddenly drowned out by the cheers that greeted Leicester’s fourth goal in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Patson Daka started and finished the move. After finding Maddison on the right, the Zambia striker took the return with a smart backheel to surprise Henderson.

That was the sort of finish you can try when you’re comfortably ahead.

Leicester City (4-3-3): Ward 7; Castagne 7, Evans © 7, Faes 7, Justin 7; Ndidi 6 (Soumaré 46 minutes 7), Tielemans 6 (Praet 80 minutes), Dewsbury-Hall 8; Maddison 8 (Albrighton 85 minutes, 6), Vardy 7 (Daka 62 minutes), Barnes 6.

Substitutes not used: Iheanacho, Pérez, Amartey, Iversen, Thomas, Soumaré.

Booked: Soumaré, Maddison.

Nottingham Forest (4-5-1): Henderson 5; N Williams 4 (Aurier 46 minutes, 6), S Cook © 4, McKenna 4, Lodi dos Santos 5; Kouyaté 4 (Freuler 46 minutes, 6), O’Brien 5 (Yates 46 minutes, 6); Johnson 5, Gibbs-White 5, Lingard 4 (Mangala 69 minutes); Awoniyi 5 (Dennis 62 minutes, 6).

Substitutes not used: Worrall, Hennessey, Surridge, Boly.

Booked: Williams, Kouyaté, Lingard, Cook.

Referee: Robert Jones.