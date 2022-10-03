Lucy Quinn in line to deputise for Vera Pauw's depleted Ireland

Lucy Quinn is favourite to deputise for Ireland in next Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup playoff after Jessica Ziu’s injury brought to three the volume of first-choice starters Vera Pauw has so far lost to injury.

Knocks sustained during the playoff-clinching win over Finland in last month’s penultimate qualifier had ruled out Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn before the sight of Ziu’s being stretchered off for West Ham United on Sunday illuminated the latest red light.

Add to the list of casualties Leanne Kiernan and Ellen Molloy, the two substitutes deployed in last month’s win in Slovakia, and the depth of Pauw’s selection problems magnifies.

Ireland will only discover on Thursday night whether it’s Scotland or Austria they must visit to negotiate their latest hurdle to next July’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

A stellar record during the regulation series that separated Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland to grasp the runners-up spot earned Pauw’s side a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

Remarkably, there could be a third round – entailing a trip down under next February for the intercontinental phase of the playoffs – but their prospects of being the odd nation of the three victors may not be discovered until their assignment at either Hampden Park or the NV Arena in St Pölten concludes.

Back to the controllable elements.

While the emergence of 20-year-old Ziu has been a spark of Ireland’s campaign, starting the last three games in a row, Quinn constitutes an able deputy.

She had been an automatic pick of Pauw once clearance from Fifa was finally granted to represent the country that her Sligo grandparents were born in, announcing her arrival with a goal on her debut against Australia 13 months ago.

That run of starts continued right up to the epic 1-1 draw away to Europe’s top ranked team, Sweden, in April but Ziu’s growing reputation, illustrated by West Ham swooping for the Shelbourne starlet, resulted in her promotion for the 9-0 June cakewalk in Georgia.

Her pace and invention operating alongside Katie McCabe as the supporting act to lone striker Heather Payne was deemed worthy of selection in the September double-header.

Quinn, who turned 29 last week, is a like-for-like replacement, offering different and similarly vital qualities in the gap between midfield and attack.

She chipped in with a goal for Birmingham City on Sunday as her relegated side scalped top-flight Brighton and Hove Albion in the Continental Cup, the Carabao Cup equivalent in the women’s game.

Lily Agg, another player plying her trade in the English Championship, is well positioned to retain the midfield spot vacated by Littlejohn but the return of Jamie Finn from suspension will have to be accommodated.

A firm favourite of the Dutch manager, the alternative route for the ever-reliable Finn into the XI could be reclaiming her right wing-back berth from Birmingham City clubmate Harriet Scott.

Pauw will likely not know her available personnel until today’s first training session.

Megan Campbell fitted seamlessly into the left wing-back role following a two-year absence for the last campaign and it’s understood her withdrawal at half-time of Liverpool’s win at Sunderland was preplanned in conjunction with her game-management schedule.

It was a lethal left-footed free from the player renowned for her throw-in that sealed the newly-promoted team’s passage into the next round of the Cup.

Unlike Ireland, who will build incrementally for their sole runout by staging a couple of in-house games against underage national league teams on Thursday, their opponents will be battle-hardened and probably bruised from attempting to reach the shootout.

Scotland’s angst at failing to reach a third tournament on the spin at the summer Euros was borne out by the remarks on Monday from veteran Jennifer Beattie.

Katie McCabe’s teammate at Arsenal watched on with envy as neighbours England claimed the crown while others, like the Austrians, progressed to the quarter-finals.

Pedro Martinez Losa, their Spanish manager, has banned talk of a prospective meeting with Ireland, a repeat of the recent Celtic clash between the male counterparts at the Glasgow colosseum.

"We're just looking at this Austria game and, whatever way we have to qualify, we'll do it," said 31-year-old defender Beattie, the holder of 141 caps.

“As amazing as the Euros was to watch, you want to be on the pitch, wanting Scotland to be there.

"That's what was said in the group chat over the whole of the summer - we must reach this World Cup."