Tough draws for Chelsea and Arsenal in Women's Champions League

Katie McCabe's Arsenal will face the holders in the group stage
Arsenal's Irish star Katie McCabe  (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 13:48

Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women's Champions League.

The Women's Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday's draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.

PSG reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and Real Madrid the quarters, where they lost to Barcelona in front of more than 90,000 people.

Chelsea, runners-up to Barcelona in 2021, will look to right the wrongs from last season, when a 4-0 defeat by Wolfsburg condemned them to a hugely disappointing group stage exit.

Arsenal were also handed a tricky draw.  They must take on defending champions Lyon, who defeated Barcelona in the final last season, and Juventus in Group C as well as Swiss side Zurich.

The Gunners reached this stage after narrowly beating Ajax over two legs.

