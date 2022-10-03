Jess Ziu ruled out of playoff in another injury blow for Ireland 

Ireland's WNT have been hit with anther injury setback in the run up to the upcoming World Cup playoff.
Jess Ziu is the latest player to be ruled out of the game with either Scotland or Austria on October 11.
The West Ham star left the pitch injured in the draw with the London City Lionesses this weekend.
The FAI have confirmed that a knee injury will see her join a long lit of absentees from Vera Pauw's plans.
Shelbourne’s Keeva Keenan has been called up to the squad and will report to camp tomorrow.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Shelbourne), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)
Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)