'Consistent behaviour' essential for Obafemi to find his stride, says Swansea boss

Peace has broken out between Michael Obafemi and Russell Martin after the striker transcended his scoring heroics from country to club at the weekend.

Fresh from notching for his second home Ireland game in a row in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Armenia, the forward bagged the winner for Swansea City at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

That wouldn’t be so surprising for a striker with 12 goals behind him last season but the friction caused by the drama of a near deadline day move had jeopardised his status with the Championship club.

Martin adopted a tough love approach to the prospective Burnley move of September 1 falling through at the eleventh hour, placing last year’s recruit from Southampton on the naughty step by restricting him to a brief cameo from the bench in the final game before the international gathering.

With Saturday’s game dangling at 1-1, Obafemi was sent into the fray and pounced with a minute remaining to complete a 3-2 victory.

"I spoke to Michael just before he came on," revealed Martin about his managerial advice at the sideline.

"I said 'it's written for you if you really want it, the fans are singing for you, you've had a great week with Ireland, this is the moment, this is the time'.

"The fans certainly helped that. It would have done Michael the world of good. It's just about consistency, for everyone.” Attitude and application are the traits that continue to arise sporadically as questionable in the career of Obafemi that took flight with a Premier League debut at Tottenham Hotspur when he was just 17.

Martin is the latest manager to apply his own techniques to achieving the balance, not always successfully.

"With Michael, it's just consistent behaviour, it's really that simple,” he outlined.

“When he finds a level of consistency like he did in the second half of last season, he'll be incredible.

“I hope the week he's had with Ireland and Saturday will be the catalyst for him to get back to that regularly. If he does, he's brilliant."