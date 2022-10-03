Ange Postecoglou praises his Celtic defensive deputies

Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz again deputised with established centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers still injured
Ange Postecoglou praises his Celtic defensive deputies

HIGH PRAISE: Ange Postecoglou praised his newly-formed central defence after they helped 10-man Celtic close out a 2-1 victory over Motherwell. File pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 07:25
Gavin McCafferty

Ange Postecoglou praised his newly-formed central defence after they helped 10-man Celtic close out a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Reo Hatate’s long-range strike sent Celtic back to the top of the cinch Premiership with a narrow 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted from close range early on but Celtic gifted Motherwell a 36th-minute equaliser following a mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart, who could not keep out the right-back’s pass back.

Hatate restored Celtic’s lead with a brilliant shot in the 64th minute but his loose pass led to a red card for Callum McGregor with a minute left as the Hoops captain brought down Ross Tierney.

The 10 men held out without any further scares to restore their two-point lead with a first win in four matches

Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz again deputised with established centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers still injured.

On his central defenders, Postecoglou said: “I have always felt centre-back pairings are really important in terms of understanding, in terms of knowing each other’s movements, the sort of idiosyncrasies they have.

“When you put one in, it’s a lot easier to adjust. But for Welshy and Mo, who has only been with for us a couple of months, as a new defensive pairing it’s not easy.”

Cameron-Vickers remains a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League against RB Leipzig in Germany.

More in this section

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Ten Hag says Manchester United folded like a ‘pack of cards’ in derby defeat
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president
Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier League - Elland Road Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
<p>BACK ON TRACK: Michael Obafemi of Republic of Ireland shoots to score his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

'Consistent behaviour' essential for Obafemi to find his stride, says Swansea boss

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s