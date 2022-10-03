Ange Postecoglou praises his Celtic defensive deputies

Ange Postecoglou praised his newly-formed central defence after they helped 10-man Celtic close out a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Reo Hatate’s long-range strike sent Celtic back to the top of the cinch Premiership with a narrow 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted from close range early on but Celtic gifted Motherwell a 36th-minute equaliser following a mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart, who could not keep out the right-back’s pass back.

Hatate restored Celtic’s lead with a brilliant shot in the 64th minute but his loose pass led to a red card for Callum McGregor with a minute left as the Hoops captain brought down Ross Tierney.

The 10 men held out without any further scares to restore their two-point lead with a first win in four matches

Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz again deputised with established centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers still injured.

On his central defenders, Postecoglou said: “I have always felt centre-back pairings are really important in terms of understanding, in terms of knowing each other’s movements, the sort of idiosyncrasies they have.

“When you put one in, it’s a lot easier to adjust. But for Welshy and Mo, who has only been with for us a couple of months, as a new defensive pairing it’s not easy.”

Cameron-Vickers remains a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League against RB Leipzig in Germany.