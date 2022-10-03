Graham Potter pleased with 'A1' Chelsea after Palace fightback 

Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two players at the opposite ends of their careers, scored the goals to beat Crystal Palace to give Graham Potter his first win as Chelsea manager and show that the former Brighton coach is already addressing some of the problems that cost Thomas Tuchel his job last month.

Lack of firepower and an inability to get the best out of Chelsea's academy products were some of the reasons for the club's decline since Tuchel's high-water mark of winning the Champions League 16 months ago.

Romelu Lukaku flopped after being signed for over €100 million in 2021 and was sent back on loan to Inter this summer, leading some Chelsea players to believe the number nine was jinxed. Previous high-profile incumbents, including Hernan Crespo, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata, had all struggled for goals.

At 33, Aubameyang has been around the block and shrugs off such worries, hitting the net with a fine equaliser after Odsonne Edouard had given Palace an early lead. Gallagher clinched victory in the dying minutes with a spectacular strike against the club that voted him their player of the year when on loan last season.

For both players it was their first Chelsea goal, and for Aubameyang it was a fitting return to the Premier League. The Gabon striker had not scored in England since last October, 49 weeks ago, before leaving Arsenal on a free transfer to Barcelona in February.

He was signed by his former mentor Tuchel shortly before the German was sacked last month, and hit the ground running with a goal on his league debut for the Blues.

“When you are a striker you just want to get that first goal as soon as possible so I am really happy, and happy to get back to the Premier League with a goal. It feels very good to score, and even better that we won the game.”

As a teenager at AC Milan, he learned from one of the game's great players, the Brazilian striker Ronaldo, who was nearing the end of his career. Fabio Capello had clashed with Ronaldo at Real Madrid for being overweight, and Carlo Ancelotti raised the issue when he joined Milan. Aubameyang tells a great story: “He was a bit fat then, and I remember Ancelotti had a go at him about his fitness. He said, ‘What do you want me to do, run or score goals?’ “Ancelotti said, ‘score goals’, and the next time he played, Ronaldo scored twice! That is part of the character you need as a striker because you have to be strong mentally.”

Aubameyang did not contribute much else of note, but Potter knows some of the great goalscorers like Ronaldo and Jimmy Greaves had the knack of doing little during 90 minutes except hit the net.

“Yeah, it’s certainly handy. Goals can help you, that’s for sure, and we needed an equaliser. He’s been working hard, had a difficult summer, a quite traumatic experience that can affect you, and the way he has handled himself has been A1.”

Gallagher has also had a difficult time since choosing to take his chances at Chelsea rather than continue on loan at Palace. His game-time was limited under Tuchel, but he took his opportunity as a 75th minute substitute on Saturday by changing the outcome with a superb curling shot.

Potter also described Gallagher's attitude as A1, adding: “I really like him. He’s a fantastic kid who gives everything everyday. He's desperate to do well, play for Chelsea, and be successful here, so that’s a great starting point - and then it’s about finding the right balance for him in the team.

“There has been a lot of change and turmoil here and if we’re honest, the team hasn’t been performing optimally, at its maximum.

“Conor’s a young player. He has had one season in the Premier League with Palace, so it isn’t straightforward that he comes in and hits the form that he would like. There’s no shortage of effort, no shortage of desire. You’re not going to get anyone better than him in terms of wanting to do well, so again that’s a great starting point.”

Gallagher has followed a similar path to Reuben Loftus-Cheek, whose loan spells included one at Palace. He still struggles for game time at Chelsea, meaning the midfielder who played in the 2018 World Cup is no longer in Gareth Southgate's plans. Gallagher was called up for his England debut earlier this year but relegated to the under-21 side last month.

“Conor thrived at Palace last season but it's a step-up at Chelsea, with so many good players. You've got to take your chances when they come up, and Conor did that today,” said Loftus-Cheek.

Potter added: “We’ve got a really intense period with 12 games in five-and-a-half-weeks, so Conor will get his time, will get his chances, his opportunities to perform. We have to try and help the team perform in a good way so all individuals can play well in it, and then - who knows?”

The first of those is against Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Aubameyang is looking forward to making up for lost time, having only played in the Europa League during his Arsenal days.

“These are the big games I have missed, definitely. Now I have them back again so I have to show what I am capable of doing.”

CRYSTAL PALACE 4-3-3 Guaita 6; Clyne 6 (Tomkins 43), Ward 6, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Olise 7, Doucoure 6 (Hughes 85), Eze 8 (Schlupp 74); Ayew 6, Edouard 7 (Mateta 85) Zaha 7

CHELSEA 4-3-3 Kepa 6; James 7, Fofana 6, Silva 6, Chilwell 6; Kovacic 6, Jorginho 6 (Loftus-Cheek 55), Mount 7 (Pulisic 85); Sterling 6, Havertz 6 (Gallagher 75) Aubameyang 7 (Broja 76).