Hat-trick hero Trossard terrorises Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool 

LIVERPOOL 3 BRIGHTON 3

A hat-trick from Brighton forward Leandro Trossard continued Liverpool’s unconvincing start to what Jurgen Klopp had hoped would be a credible Premier League title bid this season.

Two goals from Roberto Firmino were the highlight of a Liverpool comeback, from 2-0 down, that looked to have secured the win for the Reds.

But seven minutes from time, Brighton substitute Kaoru Mitoma was allowed space on the right-hand by-line and his cross was missed in the middle by Danny Welbeck.

The ball ran to Trossard, eight yards out at the far post, and for the third time on the day, his excellent finish gave Alisson no chance and clinched the draw for the visitors.

Brighton, under new manager Roberto de Zerbi for the first time, had shot into a stunning two-goal advantage, only for Liverpool to respond and run into a 3-2 lead by the 63rd minute.

Brighton defender Adam Webster looked doomed to be the unwitting match winner for Liverpool as keeper Robert Sanchez succeeded only in pushing a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner away from his goal and against his team-mate.

The ball rebounded, unkindly, back into the visitors’ goal and completed an impressive turnaround from Liverpool following a nightmarish start.

Two goals from Trossard inside the opening 17 minutes placed the hosts under pressure, no more than Klopp’s side deserved for their appalling defensive play.

After just four minutes Trent Alexander-Arnold headed a Solly March cross out of the area but into danger and Jordan Henderson was brushed aside too easily by Moises Caicedo.

Alexis Mac Allister gathered the loose ball and fed Welbeck whose skilful back-heel played in Trossard for a brilliant finish across the diving Alisson.

Soon after, Welbeck planted a free header, from only six yards, straight at Alisson as Liverpool continued to creak at the back.

And, after 17 minutes, Brighton scored a second, a move started deep inside their own half and which found Alexander-Arnold exposed and outclassed down the Liverpool right.

The attack ended with Pervis Estupinan slipping Welbeck away past the Liverpool full-back and March playing through a perfect pass which left a static defence flat-footed and allowed Trossard to again ghost in and finish impressively.

Finally, Liverpool sprung into life, with the direct running of Mo Salah particularly problematic and only a brilliant reflex block by Sanchez denied the striker a goal from six yards on the half hour.

Three minutes later, Liverpool were on the board, and the game finely balanced, as Salah chased through a Henderson through ball.

His advance was blocked but the ball broke kindly for Firmino who converted from a wide angle, a goal confirmed only after VAR checked and judged, correctly, that Salah was on-side and not off, as Andrew Madley originally ruled.

Momentum had shifted and, despite the odd dangerous counter from the visitors, continued to do so after the restart.

It took only until the 54th minute for Firmino to equalise, after a good pass from substitute Luis Diaz found him in the area and the Brazilian’s precise footwork created space for a shot which gave Sanchez no chance.

Firmino might have headed Liverpool in front moments later, but guided his effort straight at Sanchez while at full stretch although a freak third Liverpool goal was just minutes away.

Before the equaliser, there was also a good chance for Welbeck, whose header was well saved by Alisson, as Brighton tried to salvage a point. Trossard would fittingly be the man who delivered it.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 5, Matip 5, van Dijk 5, Tsimikas 5 (Milner 58, 6); Henderson 5 (Elliott 58, 6), Fabinho 6, Thiago 7 (Nunez 88); Salah 67 Firmino 8 (Jota 75, 6), Carvalho 5 (Diaz 45, 7). Substitutes (not used) Gomez, Adrian, Arthur, Phillips.

Brighton (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 6; Veltman 7, Dunk 7, Webster 6; March 7, Mac Allister 7, Caicedo 7, Estupinan 6 (Lallana 75, 6); Gross 6 (Mitoma 65, 6), Trossard 9 (Lamptey 86); Welbeck 7. Substitutes (not used) Colwill, Sarmiento, Enciso, Under, Steele, Gilmour.

Referee: A Madley 6