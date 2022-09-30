Walsh rescues a point for Galway but draw leaves City on brink of title

Leesiders remain six points clear at the top of the table after 1-1 draw at Market's Field
In fine form: Treaty United's Enda Curran grabbed the crucial early opener at Market's Field. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 22:02
Michael Cooke, Markets Field

Treaty United 1 Galway United 1 

Stephen Walsh’s penalty nine minutes from time rescued a point for Galway United who drew 1-1 with Treaty United at the Markets Field.

It wasn’t the ideal result for the visitors who needed a victory to pile the pressure on First Division leaders Cork City. The Leesiders remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Galway deserved a point based on an improved second-half performance but the hosts had enough chances to seal the victory before parity was restored.

Marc Ludden and Enda Curran were two Treaty players facing their hometown club and the pair combined beautifully for the game’s opening goal on ten minutes.

Ludden’s long throw found its way to Curran who registered his 18th goal in all competitions by firing his first-time effort to the net as the hosts held on to lead 1-0 at the break.

Galway’s first scoring chance arrived on 50 minutes but David Hurley’s free-kick was headed over the crossbar by Stephen Walsh.

The equaliser arrived in controversial circumstances on 81 minutes as Ludden was harshly adjudged to have fouled Wilson Waweru inside the box. Walsh converted the resultant penalty for his 17th goal of the season as the contest ended in a stalemate.

Treaty United: J Brady, B O'Riordan, S Guerins, M Walsh, M Ludden; Conor Melody (S Edogun 74), S Christopher, J Lynch (M Coughlan 57), L Devitt, W Armshaw (M Keane 74); Enda Curran (J Collins 84).

Galway United: C Kearns; J Finnerty, K Brouder (W Waweru 46), C Lyons; M Hemmings (O O’Reilly 89), M Rowe (A Thomas 46), D Hurley (B Hery 68), C O’Keefe, E McCarthy; S Walsh, R Manning (D Tarvey 77).

Referee: Mark Moynihan

<p>EQUALISER: Shelbourne's Stephen Negril celebrates scoring a goal with John Ross Wilson and Matty Smith. Pic: INPHO/Evan Logan</p>

Finn Harps off the bottom after draw with Shels

