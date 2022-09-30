Fahey and Finn return as Ireland WNT squad named for World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team manager Vera Pauw has named her squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying Play-Off.

Pauw has named a 28-strong squad, with recalls for the likes of Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn also return.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

In an effort to become the first Irish women's side to ever qualify for the World Cup, Ireland will go to either Scotland or Austria on Tuesday, October 11th.

Scotland and Austria will play each other on the 6th to decide who faces Pauw's charges.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)