Fahey and Finn return as Ireland WNT squad named for World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

The pair return after missing the win over Slovakia that helped Ireland finish second in Group A.
Fahey and Finn return as Ireland WNT squad named for World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

CRUNCH TIME: Ireland's Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan and Jamie Finn. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 09:54
Cian Locke

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team manager Vera Pauw has named her squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying Play-Off. 

Pauw has named a 28-strong squad, with recalls for the likes of Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn also return. 

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

In an effort to become the first Irish women's side to ever qualify for the World Cup, Ireland will go to either Scotland or Austria on Tuesday, October 11th. 

Scotland and Austria will play each other on the 6th to decide who faces Pauw's charges. 

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target
Republic of Ireland v Armenia - UEFA Nations League B 'I was made up for him' - North End boss Ryan Lowe delighted with spot-on Robbie Brady 
Kyle Lafferty File Photo Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
<p>TIME TO SHINE: Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (left) and West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta battle for the ball. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire.</p>

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.3 s