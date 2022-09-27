Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick in for Ireland's clash with Armenia

Stephen Kenny has drafted in the experienced duo. 
Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick in for Ireland's clash with Armenia

READY PLAYER TWO: Michael Obafemi, left, and Troy Parrott before kick-off.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 18:36
John Fallon

Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick have been drafted into Ireland’s team for tonight’s concluding Uefa Nations League B1 fixture against Armenia (7.45pm).

Josh Cullen’s suspension creates the vacancy for Hendrick to deputise while Brady is a straight swap for James McClean at left wing-back.

His prowess from set-pieces against an Armenian side expected to sit deep and frustrate could be crucial.

Stephen Kenny’s hint that Michael Obafemi would retain his spot up front has come to pass, as he keeps Chiedozie Ogbene out of the team.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty, J Molumby, J Hendrick, J Knight, R Brady; T Parrott, M Obafemi.

