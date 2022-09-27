Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement

The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement

HANGING UP HIS BOOTS: Fabian Delph is retiring. Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 18:25
PA Sport

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps.

Delph’s contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons.

“So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.

“Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”

Delph was a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

More in this section

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium I ‘absolutely get’ the need for football reform, says new UK sports minister
Blackpool v Everton - Pre Season Friendly - Bloomfield Road Everton confirm departure of Allan to Al Wahda for undisclosed fee
England v Germany - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Wembley Stadium Harry Maguire blunders are a warning to England – right now he is not up to it
DelphPlace: UK
<p>LONG CAREER: Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, pictured, has retired. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi retires aged 35

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.408 s