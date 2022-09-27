Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi retires aged 35

The two-time Premier League winner has brought down the curtain on an 18-year senior career that included 11 years at Stamford Bridge
Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi retires aged 35

LONG CAREER: Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, pictured, has retired. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 16:01
PA Sport

Former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi has announced his retirement from football, aged 35.

The two-time Premier League winner has brought down the curtain on an 18-year senior career that included 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria midfielder’s final club was Kuwait SC, following spells at Middlesbrough and Stoke.

“There is a saying that ‘all good things must come to an end’, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” said Mikel on Instagram.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.”

Mikel was part of Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League triumph, while also claiming three FA Cups, the Europa League and the League Cup during his time in west London.

