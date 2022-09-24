Player ratings: Goalscorer John Egan best of the Irish

Gavin Bazunu 6

With Caoimhin Kelleher sidelined, the new Southampton stopper returned between the posts having missed the summer schedule through injury. Did not have a save to make in the first 45 minutes on his 11th cap. No chance for Jack Hendry’s header. Thwarted Ryan Fraser on 69. Nothing he could do for Ryan Christie’s penalty.

John Egan 8

With no Seamus Coleman or Shane Duffy in the starting line-up, the captain’s armband fitted on the Cork native’s arm. Led by example with a fine overall display. And he responded in kind with his second international goal (dedicated to his daughter). Booked on 73 minutes for a foul on Ryan Christie.

Nathan Collins 7

The Wolves defender continues to grow in stature at international level. Now seems a starter in defence, on the right of the rearguard. Good on the ball and played out from the back. Dealt with the aerial presence of Lyndon Dykes superbly. Will claim the assist for Egan’s goal

Dara O’Shea 6

A mixed night for the West Brom player. His versatility showed by being deployed on the left of the back three. Was solid defensively but nothing flashy. Could be blamed for not picking up Jack Hendry for the Scottish equaliser.

Matt Doherty 7

Although not having featured as a starter for Spurs so far this season, the Dubliner started at right-wing back ahead of Coleman.

Had a personal battle with Kieran Tierney until the Scot departed injured.

But caught out by Ryan Christie for Jack Hendry’s equaliser. Missed a great 51st-minute chance. Superb goal-line clearance on 69 to deny McGinn the lead score.

Josh Cullen 7

Revitalised at Burnley. Anchored the three-man midfield in front of the defence. Linked well between the channels. Booked in first-half stoppage time for kicking the ball away. Lucky to possibly not be sent off moments later for a rash challenge.

Jayson Molumby 7

Up against the Premier League pairing of Niall McGinn and Scott McTominay, the Waterford man did not look out of place. Got around the park. His brave header set up Egan’s opener. Did well overall, both defensively and attacking wise. Surprisingly taken off late on.

James McClean 6

Now just four caps short of becoming a centurion in the Irish jersey. His corner set up the first goal for Egan with a great delivery. But didn’t get forward enough at left wing-back to support the attack. But the Derry native offered cover to his defence.

Jason Knight 6

Still only 21 and now up to 16 caps. His all-round ability helps him change position with ease. This time on the left of the midfield. Covered an awful lot of ground. Booked for an 86th altercation with Scott McTominay.

Troy Parrott 6

Could not repeat his heroics from three months ago against the Scots at the Aviva. His workrate was very good. But carried his goal drought at club level at Preston into this tie. Missed a glorious chance to restore the lead on 55 minutes when denied by Craig Gordon. It proved crucial.

Michael Obafemi 6

A mixed bag for the Swansea frontman. Couldn’t repeat his scoring prowess against the Scots from last June. Made the wrong choice pass-wise in the first half in a break. But set up Parrott for the crucial second-half opportunity. Withdrawn after an hour.

Subs - Chiedozie Ogbene 6 (for Obafemi 60)

Almost made an immediate impact but was unlucky off Gordon’s miss-kick on 61. But didn’t have the overall impact desired from the bench.

Seamus Coleman 5 (for Doherty 76).

Very little time to get up to the pace of the game. Booked for his penalty protests.

Alan Browne 5 (for Molumby 76)

His handball on 80 led to Scotland’s penalty. Total opposite to his opener against the same opposition last June.

Callum Robinson 5 (for Parrot 76)

The leading scorer so far under Stephen Kenny’s reign was unable to get into the game.

Robbie Brady (for McClean 83)

A 58th cap after a long injury lay-off. Not on long enough to mark.