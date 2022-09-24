John Egan gives impressive Ireland half-time lead at Hampden Park

Needing to record a double over the Scots to usurp them for second place, Ireland had a Troy Parrott goal disallowed for offside before Egan popped up with the 18th minute breakthrough.
TOP FINISH: John Egan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match. Pic:  Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 20:34
John Fallon, Hampden Park

Uefa Nations League Group B1 

SCOTLAND… IRELAND…(John Egan 18) 

John Egan’s second international goal has given Ireland an interval lead in Scotland in their penultimate Uefa Nations League game.

From a corner which Parrott won off Jack Henry, James McClean’s delivery was nodded away by Lyndon Dykes but Jayson Molumby won the second ball in the air ahead of Callum McGregor.

That knockdown was prodded into the path of Egan by Nathan Collins who smashed his volley from eight yards inside Craig Gordon’s near post.

Scotland, 3-0 conquerors of Ukraine on Wednesday, have failed to trouble Gavin Bazunu in the Ireland goal with captain John McGinn, on his 50th cap, unusually profligate. Scuffing a volley from Stuart Armstrong’s right-wing cross on 28 minutes was the closest the hosts have come to an equaliser.

Although Parrott forced Gordon to dive full-stretch to bat away his header, he was penalised in the build-up for a push on Kieran Tierney, who has since had to be substituted due to a muscle injury.

SCOTLAND: C Gordon; A Hickey, S McKenna, J Hendry, K Tierney (G Taylor 41); S McTominay, C McGregor; S Armstrong, J McGinn, R Christie; L Dykes.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty, J Molumby, J Cullen, J Knight, J McClean; T Parrott, M Obafemi.

REFEREE: Sandro Schärer (SUI).

