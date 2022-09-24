‘My happiness and well-being needs to come first’ - Clare Shine steps away from football

Cork native Clare Shine has made the decision to step away from football.

Shine (27), who was playing her football with Glasgow City, announced the news on her personal social media this afternoon, noting that she is putting her happiness and well-being first.

“As athletes we always have high standards and push ourselves to the limit every time we step out onto the pitch, I have given football everything I have for the last 22 years, incredible highs but also intense lows,” said Shine.

“Throughout the last few years I have struggled both mentally and physically to reach the demands as a professional footballer and with that I have decided it’s time for me to put myself first and step away from football.

“My happiness and well-being needs to come first and I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in my incredible journey as a footballer and who have supported me through the good and the bad, I am proud of everything I have achieved and I am looking forward to new beginnings and setting new goals.

“Thank you for everything football. With love, Clare Shine," she concluded.

Thank you for everything football 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6ehDVDiWoU — Clare Shine (@ClareShine01) September 24, 2022

Shine has been candid about her struggles with mental health over the years, and the Leesider's book "Scoring Goals In The Dark", released earlier this year, revealed the full scope of those struggles.

The FAI congratulated former Cork City player Shine on her career in football and wished her well in the future.

"Sad to see such a talented player finish up but huge congratulations on your career - especially in an Ireland jersey.

"Onto the next challenge, which you will no doubt excel at."