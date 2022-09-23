Arsenal set to smash WSL attendance record against Spurs

The Gunners have now sold 51,000 tickets for the north London derby. The previous WSL record, 38,262, was set in 2019 when the same teams met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal set to smash WSL attendance record against Spurs

DETERMINED: Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall, is determined to ensure they make the most of the opportunity to impress. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 22:35
Rachel Steinberg

Arsenal will break the Women's Super League attendance record when they host rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday - and Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall is determined to ensure they make the most of the opportunity to impress.

The Gunners have now sold 51,000 tickets for the north London derby, moving 2,900 between Wednesday and Thursday. The previous WSL record, 38,262, was set in 2019 when the same teams met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eidevall believes that fans being prepared to invest in such unprecedented numbers sets a vital benchmark for the league's future and he is keen for it to be no one-off.

"Remember it's 50,000 sold tickets," he said. "It's not giveaways, it's not sold for a discounted price. It's sold tickets. And I think that's really, really special, because that means doing this the way the club has done it it's sustainable.

"It shows that the interest there is for real. That's the investment that we as a team, as a club have done but also past generations or past teams have done to put us onto this stage here, that's phenomenal.

"We feel, of course, that we want to go out and we want to make the most of it tomorrow, so it can happen again more frequently.

"I think it's so important for growing the game that we don't have these occasions as a one-off. If you're promoting the game in a sustainable way then the chances increase that you can repeat it again.

"It's not going to be a sustainable solution to give away tickets to a game. Let's be honest, football clubs need revenues."

The boom in ticket sales after England's Euro 2022 triumph has been keenly felt in the domestic game, with a number of marquee matches at Premier League venues scheduled across both the WSL and Championship.

But some say low ticket prices and giveaways can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they make matches more accessible and draw in new audiences, but on the other, some have suggested, lead to vast discrepancies between box office numbers and actual attendance.

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, are favourites to win Saturday's derby, boasting England stars including Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy from the Lionesses' historic summer.

They enter the clash off the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over Brighton, but Eidevall was quick to quash any seeds of complacency.

"It starts at zero," he said. "If you think that you are entitled to win, or if you're expected to win, that will stress you right away. That's not the way to go about a football game.

"You have to respect the opponent. You have to respect the game."

Rehanne Skinner's Spurs are also looking to pick up another three points after beating Leicester 2-1 on the opening weekend.

They will be without Rosella Ayane, who is out for about four weeks after fracturing her foot against Leicester. It is, admitted Skinner, "another blow" to a side with "not necessarily a full lack of availability, but certainly not 90 minutes fit for some players."

Still, Skinner had confidence that her squad will be able to rise to the big-venue occasion.

"I just think it's something the players will relish," she added.

"It's an opportunity to play in front of a volume of fans that some of them won't have been able to do before unless they've been at major finals, FA Cups.

"Certainly the excitement on the pitch today in our last training session was evident. It'll pose some challenges in terms of communication and things like that because it's difficult to hear but genuinely it's the route we all want to go down and it's something we've all got to start getting used to and that we want to be doing more frequently. I can only see the positives in it."

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session Kenny's Hampden warning — 'We're going to have to earn it' 
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session Permutations and combinations aplenty but Ireland's job is simple: win
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session Stephen Kenny happy with 'uneventful' preparation for Scotland game
<p>RELEGATED: England endured a frustrating night in Milan. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.26 s