Permutations and combinations aplenty but Ireland's job is simple: win

Ireland can finish in any of the four positions within Uefa Nations League Group B1.

The most remote of those is first, which will be extinguished by late afternoon unless top seeds Ukraine drop points away to lowest seeds Armenia.

Scottish boss Steve Clarke has quashed that prospect. “I fully expect Ukraine to beat Armenia,” he affirmed, conscious of his side’s chances of winning the group.

Ireland are currently third but somehow finishing top, by getting a favour from Armenia, winning their last two matches and hoping for another draw between Ukraine and Scotland on Tuesday, gains promotion to the top tier for the next Nations League campaign.

Moreover, it guarantees entry to the Euro 2024 playoffs before the relegation qualifiers begin next March.

More likely is Ireland pushing for second, a scenario that will probably still require six points, allied to a win by Ukraine over Scotland in Krakow on Tuesday.

Also at stake is a second seeding in the Euro draw on October 9 but, again, Ireland are outsiders due to the points accumulated from others in League B. Only the best runner-up across the four groups will gain that seeding – otherwise it’s the familiar third seed status.

Provided Ukraine get at least a point in Yerevan, then anything less than a win will render Ireland’s final game at home to Armenia on Tuesday a relegation battle.

That wasn’t in the script when Stephen Kenny last October outlined Ireland's 'realistic' ambitions to win their group.