Permutations and combinations aplenty but Ireland's job is simple: win

Stephen Kenny's side are currently third but somehow finishing top remains possible
Permutations and combinations aplenty but Ireland's job is simple: win

On a mission: Manager Stephen Kenny and Troy Parrott during a Republic of Ireland training session at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 21:41
John Fallon

Ireland can finish in any of the four positions within Uefa Nations League Group B1.

The most remote of those is first, which will be extinguished by late afternoon unless top seeds Ukraine drop points away to lowest seeds Armenia.

Scottish boss Steve Clarke has quashed that prospect. “I fully expect Ukraine to beat Armenia,” he affirmed, conscious of his side’s chances of winning the group.

Ireland are currently third but somehow finishing top, by getting a favour from Armenia, winning their last two matches and hoping for another draw between Ukraine and Scotland on Tuesday, gains promotion to the top tier for the next Nations League campaign.

Moreover, it guarantees entry to the Euro 2024 playoffs before the relegation qualifiers begin next March.

More likely is Ireland pushing for second, a scenario that will probably still require six points, allied to a win by Ukraine over Scotland in Krakow on Tuesday.

Also at stake is a second seeding in the Euro draw on October 9 but, again, Ireland are outsiders due to the points accumulated from others in League B. Only the best runner-up across the four groups will gain that seeding – otherwise it’s the familiar third seed status.

Provided Ukraine get at least a point in Yerevan, then anything less than a win will render Ireland’s final game at home to Armenia on Tuesday a relegation battle.

That wasn’t in the script when Stephen Kenny last October outlined Ireland's 'realistic' ambitions to win their group.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA European U21 Championship Play-Off First Leg Connolly's class keeps Ireland in the hunt ahead of Tel Aviv summit
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over mobile phone incident at Everton
Scotland v Armenia - UEFA Nations League - Group B1 - Hampden Park Scotland out to atone for Dublin drubbing against Ireland, says Scott McKenna
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session

Kenny's Hampden warning — 'We're going to have to earn it' 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.29 s