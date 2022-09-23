Clarke the epitome of calm and composure as Scottish hype rises

Nestled in the woods on the outskirts of Edinburgh resides Scotland’s haven from the hype the national team is beginning to attract.

The Hampden roar that engulfed their win over Ukraine on Wednesday will abound once again, necessitating the reversion to normality in between.

Oriam’s national performance centre houses the rugby squad during camps too, an enclave where every need of elite athletes is on hand. Envision Abbotstown as it should be by now in advanced development replete with essential facilities like a hotel for its supreme sportspeople.

Speaking in the lobby yesterday, Steve Clarke’s tone correlated with the environment.

Never too high, nor too low, his soft-spoken nature befitted the calmness of his outlook, regardless of the expectation growing outside, particularly an hour west on the M8 in Glasgow.

Too many times Scotland has suffered for the sense of accomplishment to prevail.

Who could forget Chris Iwelumo tainting his debut against Norway by missing an open goal that ultimately cost them a playoff for the 2010 World Cup? Or gleaming with confidence, bordering on cockiness, based on taking four points off Ireland, only to botch their Euro 2016 playoff by losing in Georgia?

Although Clarke broke the cycle of doom by overseeing a first tournament qualification since 1998 for the last Euros, reminders of heartbreak don’t dissolve.

Asked yesterday if the June defeat to Ireland was the lowest point of his tenure, he rebuked the inquisitor with customary dry humour. “Were you not in Russia?," he noted. “Because I was even lower in Russia.” That was the 4-0 defeat in the Euro qualifiers in 2019 that activated their backdoor route to the tournament, demonstrating Clarke’s adeptness at recovering from setbacks.

It’s the opposite target at Hampden this weekend; maintaining a linear path engineered by toppling the group’s top seeds on Wednesday.

“Everyone was rightly impressed with the team in midweek against Ukraine but I’ve told the players that all we have done with that win is secure the fact we won’t be relegated from the B league,” he outlined about the Nations League landscape.

“We can still finish first, second or third in the group.”

A couple of draws from the remaining games, starting tonight and finishing in Krakow on Tuesday, will wrap up first. Rather than tempt a cautious approach, the incentive of achieving their mission early will dictate the attitude.

“We have to win the game,” he asserted, applying his own logic to the permutations. “Emotionally, it is better for everybody if we can win and go to Poland with that victory behind us. When we play at Hampden, we want teams to know they are coming for a tough game. After Wednesday night, we have to back it up.

“In fairness, that’s what Ireland did after beating us in June, travelling away to face Ukraine, producing a performance and getting a draw.” The demands of facing Ukraine twice, sandwiched in between by meeting Ireland, will influence his selection.

Rustiness within some of his personnel is a problem Clarke shares with Stephen Kenny, highlighted by Jack Hendry sampling just seven minutes of Serie A action since joining Cremonese on loan from Club Brugge.

Scotland’s hectic window arises from the postponement of their World Cup from March to June due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve got decisions to make on pretty much three players from the Ukraine game – Jack, Kieran Tierney and Stuart Armstrong,” he revealed. “Even though we’re playing Ireland now, the players are still in recovery from Wednesday. We don’t complain about it, understanding the reason we had to play the extra game away to Ukraine is much more important and newsworthy than a football match.

“We’ve had a great win in midweek and we feel good about ourselves , so maybe it balances itself out.”

Rationale and reasonableness personified once again; the calling card of Scotland’s silken supremo.