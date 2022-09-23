Kenny's Hampden warning — 'We're going to have to earn it' 

Ireland cannot afford to rely on June’s thumping of Scotland as a template for the return clash, insists Stephen Kenny.

The 3-0 victory was unquestionably the highpoint of Kenny’s mixed 26-match reign but he’s facing a Scotland side on Saturday fresh from sweeping aside Ukraine on the same scoreline.

Uefa Nations League group B1 enters the final third, with Ireland playing catch-up if they’re to salvage second place. Topping the group will require six points from the concluding games against Scotland at Hampden and Armenia at home on Tuesday, along with favourable results elsewhere.

“Every game is different so we are not dwelling on that match,” said Kenny during his pre-match press briefing at the Glasgow venue. “It’s a new challenge. We came that game against Scotland having lost two games and disappointed to do but we’ve only had three defeats in 16 and we’ve seen an improvement. The team is evolving.

“Scotland were very good against Ukraine, played very well and they’ve been very good since Steve Clarke took charge and qualified for the Euros.

“They’ve consistently been good so, anything we get, we’ll definitely have to earn.”

Reporting now fresh injuries, the Ireland manager emphasised the quandary he’s facing over selection. A number of his experienced cohort, such as captain Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Matt Doherty, have struggled for game-time with their clubs, as has Michael Obafemi, who scored and assisted in the first Scotland encounter.

“It’s always a dilemma and not an exact science,” he said.

“You want your players to play every week. There’s no substitute for playing consistently but we don’t live in a perfect world and sometimes some of our players don’t get selected.

“We probably have more players consistently playing than we’ve had but less players in the Premier League than previously.

“More of them are playing regularly and you can never be 100% certain. I’ve seen everyone train this week and I have no doubts that we’ll be very strong going into tomorrow.”