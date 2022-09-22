Shams miss chance to move clear of Derry as Shels hold firm in derby stalemate

Shelbourne FC 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

It was honours even in the massive Ringsend Derby at a packed Tolka Park, as Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers played out an attritional, evenly matched 0-0 draw.

The pressure was on Stephen Bradley’s men in the first of their two games in hand, with in-form second-place Derry City just one point behind, breathing heavily down their neck but extended their slender lead at the top to two points.

Both sides had contrasting fortunes in last weekend's Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter finals, with Damien Duff’s Reds progressing with a hugely impressive three-nil win over local rivals Bohemians, whilst the Champions bowed out at the hands of their high flying title rivals, going down three-one up at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Both games came at a cost to both sides, flying front man Jack Moylan picked up a nasty looking ankle injury, whilst Hoops lost Lee Grace to a first-half red card so he watched on from the stands.

In a pretty evenly fought opening, it was the home side’s intense pressing that seemed to get the better of the visitors, epitomised by Sean Boyd’s block on an Alan Mannus clearance that could have gone anywhere.

Rovers looked to take the sting out of the game trying to dominate possession, eventually forcing the home side back. Following a couple of set-pieces, Sean Kavanagh picked up a loose ball on the left and looked to find skipper Ronan Finn who rose well, but could only guide his header just past the near post.

Damien Duff’s Reds weren’t to be fazed and looked a threat themselves. Ex-Rovers striker Sean Boyd, proved to be a handful, almost teeing up his lively strike partner Matty Smith with a clever knock down.

An unsavoury incident occurred just before the break when the game was temporarily halted due to a missile being thrown at the official, Christopher Campbell, who was patrolling in front of the Riverside Stand. But thankfully play was allowed to continue.

The endeavour continued into the second half, but just like the first, failed to result in any chances on goal. Graham Burke’s effort from wide on the left almost found its way to Rory Gaffney in the area but drifted wide.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute when Dan Cleary stepped out of defence, then over the half way line and smashed the crossbar from at least 35 yards out with a thunderous effort, just in front of the 850-strong sold-out away section.

Matty Smith responded for the home side with a low strike from distance but failed to trouble Mannus in the Rovers net as neither side found the breakthrough on the night.

Three-in-a-row title chasing Hoops move on to host second-from-bottom UCD on Monday night, the second of their games in hand, knowing that come Tuesday morning, the League table could show a bit more breathing space between them and the chasers as they look to juggle a busy schedule of both domestic and European action in the coming weeks.

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, John Ross Wilson, Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge, Shane Farrell, Gavin Molloy, JJ Lunney (Mark Coyle, 78’), Brian McManus (Aodh Dervin, 24’), Matty Smith, Sean Boyd. Subs not used: Scott Van Der Sluis, Aaron O’Driscoll, Stephan Negru, Dan Carr, Josh Giurgi, Lewis Temple, Gavin Hodgins.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn, Sean Gannon, Dan Cleary, Sean Kavanagh, Neil Farrugia (Chris McCann, 45’), Jack Byrne, Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 74’), Graham Burke (Aidomo Emakhu, 76’), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene, 67’). Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Viktor Serdeniuk, Gideon Tetteh, Kieran Cruise, Carl Lennox.

Referee: Ben Connolly