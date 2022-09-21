Cork City's Mark O'Mahony hits hat-trick for Ireland U19s in 6-0 win over Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland 6 Gilbraltar 0

A hat-trick from Cork City's Mark O'Mahony along with goals from Tommy Lonergan, Nathan Fraser and Sean Grehan gave Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland Men's Under 19s a well-deserved 6-0 victory over Gibraltar.

In what was a stop-start first half, Ireland scored five goals in the second half to seal the tie in Central Park in Denbighshire.

Ireland had their first opportunity in the opening minutes of the game with Rocco Vata forcing a save from Victor in the Gibraltar goal.

O’Mahony had another sight on goal but his half chance was saved by the keeper at his near post.

The aforementioned O’Mahony would score his first goal in the 12th minute, giving Ireland a deserved lead for that early pressure. After some good play in the build-up, Sean Grehan started the attack with an excellent pass to Sam Curtis before he crossed to O’Mahony for the finish.

Ireland were to go close to doubling the scoring with Harry Vaughan and Justin Ferizaj getting a sight on the Gibraltar goal but neither could test the keeper. Vata forced a clever save from Victor just before the break after Ferizaj was fouled in the build-up to that chance.

Ireland added a second ten minutes into the second half following a short corner from Ferizaj found Kevin Zefi who went to the byline and put in a low cross into the box for O’Mahony to score his second. He was to get this hat-trick three minutes later as another short corner from Ferizaj found O’Mahony in the area who applied the finish.

Second-half substitute Ronan Maher almost grabbed a fourth as Vaughan played a clever ball to Maher on the edge of the box but his effort struck the post. Alex Murphy was next to try his luck from distance but his effort was also to strike the woodwork.

Lonergan had a chance to add a fourth when Ireland was awarded a penalty but he missed from the spot as his effort was well saved by Victor.

Lonergan was to make up for that penalty miss and he slotted home Ireland's fourth goal with a good switch of play from Zefi whose initial shot on goal could only be parried and Lonergan was on hand to apply the finish.

Ireland added a fifth goal as Murphy sent in a cross from the left and Fraser headed it past Victor at the front post and they made it six in added time of the second half as Grehan rose highest to head a Maher corner home.

Republic of Ireland: Byrne; (Maguire, 85), Curtis, Abankwah, Grehan, Murphy; Vata (Maher 61), Gallagher, Vaughan (Lonergan 68), Ferizaj (McJannet 68); O’Mahony (Fraser 61), Zefi.

Gibraltar: Victor; Solza (Villa 46), Britto (Capt) (Negron 81), Busto, Rodriquez; Perera (Soiza 62), Gonzalez, Stevens, Caetano (Emrani 62); Cawthron, Jessop.

Referee: A Chivulete (Romania)