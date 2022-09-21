FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023.
BAN: Honduras' Wisdom Quaye, left, and Canada's Cyle Larin fight for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez, file)

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 14:39

FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months on Tuesday for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States.

Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023.

Quaye, a defender with the Real España club in Honduras, has made three appearances for the national team, which did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Honduras placed last without winning a game in the final eight-team qualifying group in the North American region known as CONCACAF.

Associated Press

