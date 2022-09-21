FAI confirm friendly with Erling Haaland's Norway at the Aviva Stadium

The FAI have confirmed a friendly international will take place on Thursday, November 17 at the Aviva Stadium between Ireland and Erling Haaland's Norway. It will be the final home international fixture of the year for Ireland with a kick off time of 7.45pm.

It has also been confirmed that Ireland will face Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali on Sunday, November 20. Kick off time is to be confirmed.