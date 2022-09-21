FAI confirm friendly with Erling Haaland's Norway at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland will face Norway on Thursday, November 17. It has also been confirmed that Ireland will travel to face Malta on Sunday, November 20
BIG DRAW: Erling Haaland of Manchester City could potentially be playing in Dublin in November. Pic: David Ramos/Getty Images

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 13:12
TJ Galvin

The FAI have confirmed a friendly international will take place on Thursday, November 17 at the Aviva Stadium between Ireland and Erling Haaland's Norway. It will be the final home international fixture of the year for Ireland with a kick off time of 7.45pm.

It has also been confirmed that Ireland will face Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali on Sunday, November 20. Kick off time is to be confirmed.

As well as Haaland, Norway could also feature Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard in their side. Like Ireland, Norway failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland are currently preparing to face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24 before returning to Dublin to face Armenia on Tuesday, September 27.

Latest

Sport
