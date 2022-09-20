Kenny backs Collins after Grealish red card, earmarks Brady for wing-back

Stephen Kenny holds no fears that his rising centre-back Nathan Collins will be affected by the red card he incurred at the weekend for Ireland’s upcoming two games.

Collins has enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League since Wolves made him the most expensive ever Irish player by paying €24m to relegated Burnley but suffered a hiccup on Saturday.

With all eyes on how the Dubliner would fare against goal machine Erling Haaland, he was instead immersed in controversy for lunging into another Manchester City star, Jack Grealish, that resulted in a straight dismissal.

Collins is a shoo-in to earn his seventh Ireland cap in the space of a year when he starts Saturday’s Ireland’s penultimate Uefa Nations League game in Scotland (7.45pm) but Kenny has yet to discuss last week’s incident with the defender.

It’s not the first time he’d been sent-off, after dismissals with Burnley last season and the decisive Euro U21 qualifier against Iceland in November 2022, but the Ireland boss has concerns about his conduct.

“I haven't discussed it with him yet but I may do - between now and Saturday,” Kenny said about the 21-year-old.

“It was uncharacteristic of Nathan because he is quite disciplined. I am sure he will learn from it. I don't think it will (affect his confidence).” During his first press brief since the squad assembled on Sunday, Kenny also revealed that left wing-back is where he sees Robbie Brady operating for his country.

It is from that berth that the 30-year-old has thrived since joining Preston North End, nine consecutive starts earning a Ireland recall for the first time in 18 months. All of Brady’s appearances in Kenny’s first 11 games of his tenure were in positions further up the pitch, across midfield or attack.

Kenny said of his selection dilemmas, amongst them Brady pressing for James McClean’s spot: “There is competition for places, a few tight decisions but that's what you want.

“We had a very good training session today which was competitive.

“At the moment, we see Robbie as a left-wing back, because that's where he has been playing for a period and it's difficult to just shift into another position at international level.

Ireland’s most fruitful day of Kenny’s 25-match, two-year reign came against the Scots in June, the visitors blown away 3-0 by a Boys in Green unit full of verve and vim.

Scotland on their home patch will be a different proposition, although they face top seeds Ukraine either side, beginning at Hampden on Wednesday. Ireland conclude their campaign next Tuesday at home to Armenia.

“Scotland’s home record has generally been impressive overall,” he said of the side they’re likely chasing for second place in the group.

“Anything we get at Hampden, we must earn. We have shown over the last few months, apart from the Armenia defeat, a lot of confidence and quality.

“The players are getting more confident, have a clear idea of what we want, with a very exciting style of play as well.

“Players are competent in all areas of the pitch and we want to continue that and take that into the game on Saturday.

“We want to finish this campaign strongly after a mixed four-game window in June.

“Ireland against Scotland in the Nations League at Hampden Park, a famous venue, is a big and exciting game.

“Scotland qualified for the last Euros and have a lot of players operating at the high end of the Premier League. But, against some of the top teams like Portugal twice and Belgium, we’ve played very well, and we definitely feel we are getting better all the time.”