Scotland have lost Norwich City defender Grant Hanley, Stoke City striker Jacob Brown and back-up goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin for this week’s Uefa Nations League games
Grant Hanley out of Scotland squad for Nations League games

OUT OF ACTION: Grant Hanley has been ruled out of Scotland's Nations League games. Pic: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 22:23
John Fallon

Scotland have lost Norwich City defender Grant Hanley, Stoke City striker Jacob Brown and back-up goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin for this week’s Uefa Nations League games, including Saturday’s meeting against Ireland.

Hanley – who started the first Nations League match against Ireland in Dublin, the 3-0 defeat – is the biggest blow to Steve Clarke on the back of Andy Robertson also dropping out.

Robby McCrorie has been called up to replace fellow Rangers goalkeeper McLaughlin, who has missed his club's past two games.

Before Scotland host Ireland, on Wednesday they welcome Ukraine to Hampden – whom they also meet in Krakow next Tuesday.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Robby McCrorie (Rangers) 

Defenders: Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Jack Hendry (Cremonese), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) 

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Callum McGregor (Celtic), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) 

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangrs), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

