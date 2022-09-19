James O'Leary strike secures Munster Senior Cup win for Cobh

Cobh Ramblers secured a sixth Munster Senior Cup triumph in their rich history as they defeated Cork City 1-0 in the final at Turner’s Cross
MATCH WINNER: James O'Leary, Cobh Ramblers battles for possession with Uniss Kargbo, Cork City. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 21:52
Andrew Horgan

Cork City 0 Cobh Ramblers 1

In the year they mark their 100th anniversary, Cobh Ramblers will also celebrate a sixth Munster Senior Cup triumph in their rich history as they defeated Cork City 1-0 in the final at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

Man of the match James O'Leary's second-half free-kick proved to be the difference as the Rams lifted the cup for the first time since 2016.

All five Cork derbies this season - four coming in the league and one in the FAI Cup - have seen City emerge with the bragging rights but it was Ramblers who had the first sight at goal here.

Pierce Phillips did well to create space on the edge of the box but he couldn’t get enough power behind his strike, allowing goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran to make an easy save.

And that was it in terms of attempts at goal in the first half.

It wasn’t until the 67th minute that the game’s total figure for attempts on target doubled from one to two but it did result in the opening goal as James O’Leary’s free from 30 yards somehow found the bottom right corner of the City net despite Corcoran getting a hand to it.

The concession of that goal finally sparked City - the competition’s most successful club with 19 wins - into life.

But they couldn’t snatch a leveller as Gordon Walker and substitute Darragh Crowley blasted their best chances wide late on.

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran, Uniss Kargbo, Dylan McGlade, Kevin O’Connor, Alec Byrne (Bradley Walsh 78), Matt Srbely, Oran Crowe, James Doona (Darragh Crowley 62), Gordon Walker, Jonas Hakkinen, Louis Britton.

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt, John Kavanagh, Pierce Phillips (Danny O’Connell 67), Jake Hegarthy (Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh 88), Conor Drinan, Justin Eguaibor, James McCarthy (Jason Abbott 79), Michael McCarthy, Dale Holland (Luke Desmond 88), James O’Leary, Harlain Mbayo.

Referee: Robert Hennessy.

