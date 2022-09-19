Como 1907's Irish striker Liam Kerrigan tears ACL 

Como 1907’s Irish striker Liam Kerrigan has torn his anterior cruciate ligament just three games into his Italian adventure.

The Sligo native moved to Lake Como from UCD in July and has since been joined at the Serie B outfit by legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

However, fears were raised about his fitness when he was one of four players to withdraw from Ireland duty ahead of Friday’s EURO playoff first leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.

After bagging his first goal last time out, it was surprising for the 22-year-old not to be involved in Como’s 3-3 draw with SPAL on Saturday.

“This is so tough to write,” Kerrigan said in an Instagram note, posted on Monday evening, revealing the blow.

“But, during training last week I got injured. My ACL is torn.

“The pain was so intense but faded quickly - so much so I thought I was ok but the coaching staff knew straight away something was not right.

“Although this is a massive blow for me, I am so grateful that I have a club like this behind me. I know they will do everything they can to get me back playing again and are already doing so.

“As much as I would love that to be in a few weeks I know I have to be patient and recover, get strong again.”

Fabregas, at the end of a glittering career that included success for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, was swift to react, replying to the message by stating: “We are all waiting for you to come back soon as a healthy man. Keep strong.”

Kerrigan’s set-back has parallels with Colm Whelan, his strike partner in UCD’s promotion to this season’s Premier Division. His fellow forward also ruptured his cruciate ligament in May, with his comeback estimated to late this year or early 2023.