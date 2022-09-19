Straight shootout between Duffy and O'Shea for third central defensive spot

Jack Grealish was the talk of the Irish camp when the players assembled on Sunday but the playmaker’s ex-Aston Villa teammate John McGinn will soon be consuming their attention.

Two days on from scything the Manchester City playmaker down to incur a red card, Nathan Collins could afford a chuckle as the pain of the ex-Ireland U21 was a source of amusement at the Castleknock Hotel.

Once the conspiracy of revenge subsides, Collins will be forgiven for a rare blemish in his meteoric rise into a Premier League mainstay.

He’s a guaranteed starter on Saturday in Scotland for Ireland’s penultimate Uefa Nations League fixture, keeping his place in central defence alongside the returning John Egan.

Andrew Omobamidele would have been vying to be the final pillar of that trio but the groin injury he sustained while maintaining his presence in the Norwich City side on Saturday has created a straight shootout between Shane Duffy and Dara O’Shea.

Ordinarily, Duffy would be an automatic pick, yet his inactivity in the Premier League, despite moving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion to Fulham, has pushed O’Shea into the frame to start.

He began the season with West Brom being named as captain and continued his ascent by scoring on Saturday against Omobamidele’s Canaries.

Scotland, unlike Ireland, are in action ahead of the weekend, hosting Ukraine in the first of two meetings either side of the Celtic clash.

The Queen’s funeral shelved any media activities on Monday but the latest update on the health of their squad will be supplied by Steve Clarke at Tuesday’s traditional pre-match conference. McGinn will be at the forefront of their assault, eager not just to avenge the 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June but his two uncharacteristic misses during the first half.

“I have always said it is a squad that has progressed well over my tenure and, if I am being honest about it, I felt that June was the first time we stopped,” summarised Clarke about the window which yielded wins from their pair of fixtures against Armenia.

Clarke is without his captain Andy Robertson but has a like-for-like replacement in Kieran Tierney, part of the Arsenal side leading the Premier League table after seven matches.

Against the Ukrainian side that ended their World Cup ambitions in the June playoffs, the Scots are sure to pick up injuries with such a short turnaround till Saturday.

Ireland have no such congestion concerns. They had a light initial session at Abbotstown on Monday, gradually intensifying their preparations before they depart for Glasgow on Thursday.