Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade

Manchester United have racked up the biggest overspend on transfer fees in the last decade among clubs in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, according to a new study
Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade

WASTE: Manchester United had the greatest overspend on transfers compared to players’ estimated value in Europe’s big five leagues over the last decade, a new study has found. Pic: Ian Hodgson/PA

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 17:00
PA Sport

Manchester United have racked up the biggest overspend on transfer fees in the last decade among clubs in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, according to a new study.

The Red Devils’ outlay on 33 transfers between July 2012 and November 2021 was 238 million euro (£209m) greater than the estimated total value of those players prior to their transfer under a statistical model developed by the CIES Football Observatory.

Juventus and Paris St Germain were found to be the two clubs with the next highest overspends, at 234m and 162m euro (£205m and £142m) respectively.

Aston Villa registered the second-highest overspend among English clubs at 149m euro (£130m), followed by Chelsea on 135m (£118m).

Only three Premier League sides were among the 36 clubs that invested less money than expected to conclude the deals assessed, highlighting the role of English top-flight clubs in driving up transfer inflation.

Wolves were found to have underpaid by seven million euro, Tottenham by six million and Brighton by one million.

More in this section

FC Bayern Muenchen Attends Oktoberfest 2022 Munich's beer festival hangover as Bayern defeat sours mood and deepens Nagelsmann doubts
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session Robbie Brady in a rush to make up for lost time
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
transfersPlace: UK
<p>DOUBT: Hugo Lloris makes a clearance during Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester. Pic: John Walton/PA</p>

Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of north London derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.345 s