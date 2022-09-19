No continental drift as Jake O'Brien relishing Belgian adventure

Jake O’Brien is hoping that his stint in Belgium can act as the same sort of springboard that launched the careers of notable Irish players before him.

The former Cork City defender made the decision to join second-tier side RWD Molenbeek from parent club Crystal Palace this season and in doing so he joins a small but select band of his countrymen to have played there.

John O’Shea is the most notable. Now assistant coach with O’Brien’s Ireland U21 team that faces Israel in a two-legged European Championships playoff in the next eight days, O’Shea played 14 times for Royal Antwerp in 2001 and obviously went on to great things.

Darron Gibson made the switch to the same club from Old Trafford five years later while Josh Cullen is currently at Anderlecht in the Belgian first division having made the hop across the English Channel from West Ham United.

Cullen’s move came with no strings attached, his permanent deal delivering almost 70 appearances to date and providing a base of regular first-team football that has helped establish him as a pivotal player in Ireland’s midfield.

“It’s just about being open minded and not just staying in the leagues in England,” said O’Brien. “Different styles of football: you can learn from different things being in different cultures and meeting different people. I’m liking it out there.” It’s started promisingly.

His home debut, and only his second appearance from off the bench, lasted six minutes but that was enough time to be directed up front as a makeshift target man against RSCA Futures and score a goal that precipitated a comeback from 2-0 down for a late draw.

He did his due diligence before signing.

Molenbeek are part of a suite of clubs in which the American businessman John Textor has an interest. Palace are another and so too are Botafogo in Brazil who have provided a number of other loan players this season.

It’s a young and athletic squad that plays a possession game similar to that employed by their Premier League cousins and one that has its eyes on promotion. The hardest part so far has been keeping busy during the week when training is done and dusted.

He could have stayed in England, as he did last season when he made the temporary move to Swindon Town. That went well initially but faded towards the end as he played on with an injury picked up on Ireland 21s duties.

Palace didn’t push him either way this time but if he can maintain his early progress then that can only help when he returns to London and looks to bag some game time with the seniors, just as countryman Killian Phillips did in the Carling Cup last month.

For now the focus is on Ireland. And Israel.

The Republic has never been represented by a men’s U21s team at a major finals but the two legs coming up, this Friday in Tallaght and in Tel Aviv on Tuesday week, could change all that and confidence is high.

Not everyone called up last week made it. Injuries were inevitable over the weekend and Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness, Liam Kerrigan of Como 1907, Barnsley’s Luca Connell and Cork City’s David Harrington have all been ruled out.

In their place come Burnley’s Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and the St Patrick’s Athletic pair of Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu. The experienced McGuinness will be the biggest loss at the heart of the defence.

“Definitely it is a big blow but for the whole squad everyone is capable of coming in and doing a job,” said O’Brien. “It’s a strong squad all around and there is always a lot of strength in every area.”