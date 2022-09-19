'I nearly came to tears' - John Sheridan has brought an end to his managerial career

FORMER Republic of Ireland John Sheridan has announced his retirement as a manager.

Sheridan, 57, left National League side Oldham Athletic last weekend and has confirmed he will not be managing again.

"I won't manage another team,” said Sheridan who had seven spells as a player and manager at Oldham.

"I don't think I'll get the opportunity anyway. I love football. It's looked after me. I just feel that my age and for me to try to be happier it is time to concentrate on other things.

“And I'm so pleased it's Oldham (where I finished). I haven't achieved anything but I just want the club to go forward.

"I don't cry much but I nearly came to tears. The fans are unbelievable. They've supported me as a player and a manager, whenever I've been here. I've always, for some reason, got on with them and they get on with me.

"They are good supporters, they've had hard times as well. I just wish them all the luck in the world. I'll be coming back and supporting the team. I'll be here for the Wrexham game. I've been a supporter who was lucky enough to manage the team. I'm just a supporter now."

The much-travelled Sheridan also had managerial spells at Plymouth, Newport County, Notts County, Fleetwood Town, Carlisle, Chesterfield, Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town.

And there was a short but colourful tenure at Waterford in 2020.

But it was at Oldham he became a firm favourite as both player and manager, despite mixed results across his various spells in charge.

"Being honest I don't think I've done that well the last couple of years, whereas I had a really good record, I'm very grateful I got the opportunity.

"I think a few of the lads will be well happy because they won't hear my voice shouting. Whoever the next manager or coach is gets them going because I think there's a good group of players there, if they stay fit and start picking one or two results up - they've got to believe and push each other."