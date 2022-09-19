'I nearly came to tears' - John Sheridan has brought an end to his managerial career

Sheridan, 57, left National League side Oldham Athletic last weekend and has confirmed he will not be managing again.
'I nearly came to tears' - John Sheridan has brought an end to his managerial career

John Sheridan during his spell as Waterford manager in 2020. 

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 11:36
Robin Marshall

FORMER Republic of Ireland John Sheridan has announced his retirement as a manager.

Sheridan, 57, left National League side Oldham Athletic last weekend and has confirmed he will not be managing again.

"I won't manage another team,” said Sheridan who had seven spells as a player and manager at Oldham.

"I don't think I'll get the opportunity anyway. I love football. It's looked after me. I just feel that my age and for me to try to be happier it is time to concentrate on other things.

“And I'm so pleased it's Oldham (where I finished). I haven't achieved anything but I just want the club to go forward.

"I don't cry much but I nearly came to tears. The fans are unbelievable. They've supported me as a player and a manager, whenever I've been here. I've always, for some reason, got on with them and they get on with me.

"They are good supporters, they've had hard times as well. I just wish them all the luck in the world. I'll be coming back and supporting the team. I'll be here for the Wrexham game. I've been a supporter who was lucky enough to manage the team. I'm just a supporter now."

The much-travelled Sheridan also had managerial spells at Plymouth, Newport County, Notts County, Fleetwood Town, Carlisle, Chesterfield, Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town.

And there was a short but colourful tenure at Waterford in 2020. 

But it was at Oldham he became a firm favourite as both player and manager, despite mixed results across his various spells in charge.

"Being honest I don't think I've done that well the last couple of years, whereas I had a really good record, I'm very grateful I got the opportunity.

"I think a few of the lads will be well happy because they won't hear my voice shouting. Whoever the next manager or coach is gets them going because I think there's a good group of players there, if they stay fit and start picking one or two results up - they've got to believe and push each other."

More in this section

Jim Crawford 15/9/2022 Jim Crawford calls up quartet for U21s' playoff clash against Israel
Chelsea Takeover Chelsea expected to name RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director
Derby County v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Phil Neville hails Wayne Rooney handling of alleged racist incident in MLS clash
<p>DUE EAST: Andrew Omobamidele will stay with club Norwich City. </p>

Andrew Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland squad with injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.313 s