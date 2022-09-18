Waterford to face Shels and Treaty draw Derry in FAI Cup semis

Waterford will face Shelbourne and Derry City are to meet Treaty United in the FAI Cup semi-finals.
First Division Blues have toppled St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk on their way to the last four but seven-times winners Shelbourne, under Damien Duff, will be full of confidence after knocking out Bohemians in Sunday’s quarter-final.
Derry put paid to any hopes Shamrock Rovers harboured of a first double since 1986 by beating the 10-man Hoops 3-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Denying them a third title on the spin in the run-in is their next task but the Candystripes have Cup glory in their sights too, chasing a sixth triumph in a competition they last won in 2012.
There’s been plenty of heartbreak for Waterford since their last Cup triumph in 1970, losing two finals as well as last year’s semi-final at Bohemians to a late Georgie Kelly that looked offside.
Treaty, in only their second season as a senior club, are the other First Division side to reach the last four and face their toughest task, and a long journey to the north-west, against Derry.
The draw was held this evening by former FAI Cup winners Alan Keane and Pat Fenlon.
FAI Cup semi-final draw:
Derry City v Treaty United
Waterford v Shelbourne
The semi-finals will be played at 2pm and 4:45pm on October 16 live on RTÉ2, with full details to be confirmed. This year's final is set for November 13 at the Aviva Stadium (3pm).