Sean Boyd double helps Shels past Bohs and into Cup semi-finals

FAI Cup quarter-final

Shelbourne 3 Bohemians 0

Goals from Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd, who scored twice, earned Shelbourne a timely first win over their north Dublin rivals in five games this season, the prize their first FAI Cup semi-final in 10 years.

Beaten in a penalty shootout by St Patrick’s Athletic in last year’s final, this Dublin derby defeat means managerless Bohemians’ season is all but over.

With Tolka Park drenched in September sun, it was the Shelbourne contingent in the full house of 3,600 who enjoyed a dominant first half by their side, the tone set despite a gilt-edged chance being wasted after five minutes.

Matty Smith and Shane Farrell combined well on the left for the latter’s cross to cause confusion in the visitors’ defence. The ball dropped for Shels striker Boyd who was left holding his head in his hands as he blazed his volley over the top from scarcely six yards out.

Sloppy defending gifted Bohemians their only sight of goal in the first half six minute later.

Shane Griffin’s foul on Declan McDaid afforded Tyreke Wilson the opportunity from the resulting free kick which he flashed wide.

Despite the poor surface, Shelbourne comfortably edged the midfield tussle and soon carved another chance.

Gavin Molloy found Boyd in a pocket of space whose hurried shot was off target.

If some composure was lacking there, it was shown in abundance on 20 minutes when Shelbourne deservedly took the lead with a fine goal.

John Ross Wilson fed midfielder Moylan who worked a one-two with Smith to run into the area and rifle a stinging drive past Jon McCracken to the roof of the net.

The 21-year-old’s outstretched arms celebration in front of the Bohemians fans a gesture to his hurt at not being given a fair chance in his five years there under Keith Long.

The pity was that the talented attacking midfielder’s game was done 13 minutes later when he had to go off injured.

His replacement, Brian McManus, almost made an immediate impact, forcing a stunning tip over save from McCracken on 36 minutes with a cracking left-foot drive from distance.

It marked a mere reprieve for Bohemians’ negligent defence as they conceded a second goal two minutes later.

Farrell’s deep cross from the left was allowed to bounce right across the Gypsies’ six yard box for Boyd arriving at the far post to gleefully blast the ball to the net.

Making four changes at half-time summed up what interim managers Derek Pender and Trevor Croly thought of Bohemians shocking first half display.

And they had McCracken’s vigilance to thank for not finding themselves further behind six minutes in, the goalkeeper racing off his line to tackle Boyd who looked in on goal from JJ Lunney’s ball over the top.

It was the 71st minute before Bohemians registered a shot on target, Brendan Clarke appearing to get a finger tip to touch a Jordan Flores shot onto a post.

A minute later, Shels sealed their win.

Boyd latched onto a mistake by Ciaran Kelly to run through, skip past Rory Feely and slide the ball under McCracken.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson, Molloy, Lunney, Farrell; Moylan (McManus, 33), Smith (Dervin, 82); Boyd (Carr, 86).

Bohemians: McCracken; Doherty (Murphy, h-t), Feely, Kelly, Wilson (Burke, 64); Levingston, Clarke (Twardek, h-t); O’Sullivan (Flores, h-t), Burt, McDaid (Coorte, h-t); Varian.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).