Athlone win first division basement battle in Cobh 

The battle at the bottom of the League Of Ireland First Division saw Athlone Town come out on top with a fully deserved victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Friday night
FOOT RACE: Jake Hegarty of Cobh Ramblers escapes the attention of Charles Mutawe of Athlone Town at St. Colman's Park, Cobh, Co. Cork. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 22:03
John O'Shea

League Of Ireland First Division 

Cobh Ramblers 1-3 Athlone Town

The battle at the bottom of the League Of Ireland First Division saw Athlone Town come out on top with a fully deserved victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Athlone looked menacing in the early stages, with Adam Lennon causing problems for the Ramblers defence.

On 17 minutes Athlone went into the lead through a well taken move and finish. Racing onto the end of a neat through ball, Thomas Oluwa clinically found the back of the net with a crisp effort.

The Midlands side continued to cause Cobh headaches midway through the first half, as Oisin Duffy went close with a drilled effort from the edge of the box, while Aaron Connolly forced a stop out of Cobh shot stopper Paul Hunt.

As the opening half edged towards its conclusion, Athlone were looking the more likely to get a second.

That is what they duly did right before half-time. Through a free kick from long range 35 yards out, Connolly drilled home impressively.

Jake Hegarty took matters into his own hands to turn Cobh around early into the second half, but he flashed his effort wide. But it was Athlone who still held a very firm hold on the contest at the hour mark.

A third goal for Athlone arrived in the 63rd minute, with Patrick Hickey finishing inside the box on the volley and punishing poor Cobh defending.

Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh got a goal back with a well taken penalty kick in the 78th minute for Ramblers, as Cobh looked to ensure a grandstand finish with Danny O’Connell nearly scoring a second.

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt; John Kavanagh, Charlie Fleming (James O’Leary '64), Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott (Dale Holland '74), Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty (Danny O’Connell '74), Sean McGrath (Liam Kervick '74), Luke Desmond (Pierce Phillips '64), Michael McCarthy, Harlain Mbayo. 

ATHLONE TOWN: Enda Minogue; Aaron McBride, Jarlath Jones, Oisin Duffy, Noah Van Geenan, Gary Armstrong, Adam Lennon (Daniel Dobbin '84), Patrick Hickey, Aaron Connolly, Thomas Oluwa (Precious Omochere '72), Charles Mutawe.

Referee: Daryl Carolan.

<p>WINNING START: Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius (left) celebrates with Arsenal's Beth Mead after scoring their sides second goal during the Women's Super League match at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, London. Pic: PA</p>

