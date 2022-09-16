Graham Cummins: This is the least pressure City have faced in weeks

It’s not often that the winners of the First Division grab widespread attention. It’s rare that supporters of clubs in Ireland’s top tier are concerned about the team coming up next season. However, when one of Ireland’s top clubs is on the brink of promotion, people do start to take notice.

Tonight a Cork City victory over Galway United can seal promotion back to the top flight after a two-year absence, securing the title in the process. Even if they don’t complete the task against the Tribesmen, it is inevitable that City will win the division this year. Even Galway manager John Caulfield conceded the title last week.

The return of City to the Premier Division will be a welcome addition. When City are involved, any fixture is automatically a big game because of the stature of the club. The Rebel Army have been averaging well over 3,000 spectators at Turner's Cross this season. I would expect that figure to increase next year, not only because Cork people will turn out in numbers to see their side back in the Premier Division, but because visitors like Shamrock Rovers or St Patrick’s Athletic will fill the allocated away section.

City have filled their allocation for Eamonn Deacy Park and there will probably be more City fans in the ground than Galway. The local supporters won't relish seeing a side they have been competing with celebrating in their own back garden.

Despite praising City for being “worthy champions” and having affiliation to the club, Caulfield will be keen to delay the celebrations. And the Galway players will be desperate to prolong Colin Healy’s side wait so they don't have to witness first hand the joy and gloating of everyone associated with City.

I’ve been on the pitch when other clubs have celebrated winning the title against us. Even if we weren't the team competing with them for league, I just got a feeling of jealousy in those circumstances. For the Galway players, it will feel more like losing a cup final.

It could work both ways for the playoffs. Seeing the City players rejoice with their supporters could inspire the Galway players to get their act together after missing out on automatic promotion. Or players might feel sorry for themselves. That can lead to players pointing the blame at others in the club as to why things went wrong, which can cause a divide in the squad.

For the City players; I don’t think they will be too anxious if they don't finish the job tonight. A draw will allow them win the league at Turner's Cross against Wexford in their next league game. I would much prefer to win the league playing at home, in front of my own supporters, and with all of my family and friends in attendance. I understand that most people associated with the Rebel Army will want to seal promotion as quickly as possible, but from a player’s perspective, some of those City players would be happier with gaining a point tonight.

I do expect this encounter to be much more exciting than their previous meetings this season. Those matches have been closely fought games but in truth have been difficult to watch. Tonight should be a more open game. Yes, there will be nerves in the City side but that shouldn’t stop an attacking clash between these teams. Galway are set for the playoffs regardless and might as well try out new approaches in these last fixtures as preparation.

For City, they should enjoy this fixture because, strange as it sounds, it’s probably the least pressurised game they have had in recent weeks. The players have been going into most games, knowing there was a chance Galway could capitalise on any slip-up. Tonight, even a defeat leaves Healy’s side in a strong, probably unassailable, position to win the league. And set to make the Premier Division a much better league next year.