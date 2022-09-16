Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ World Cup battle

Once again a women’s football team led by a Dutch head coach is poised to make history. This time, however, they are Irish.

Sarina Wiegman and her English Lionesses may have conquered Europe this summer, but the Girls in Green’s ambitions are more globally focused now that they find themselves just one game away from sealing a trip to their first World Cup.

It is all still sinking in for defender Niamh Fahey, whose side’s success in finishing second in their group earned them a bye into the second round of October’s Uefa qualification play-offs.

“It’s hugely exciting,” she said. “It’s been a brilliant campaign for us. I think we’ve done extremely well throughout to get the results that we have and put us in this position.

“One game away from a World Cup. It’s kind of surreal at times, because you always think, to put yourself in this position a couple of months ago, a year ago, thinking that’s a really difficult task.

“But now we’re actually here, we’ve got to almost the end of the line. It’s a big moment. I can’t wait.”

Despite their performance in qualifying, Fahey and her Ireland team-mates could be seen as potential underdogs on October 11, when they will face the winner of Scotland versus Austria in a bid to book their tickets to Australia and New Zealand next year.

Ireland are ranked world number 26, while the Austrians and Scots sit in 20th and 23rd places respectively. In either scenario, the Girls in Green will be the visitors.

Switzerland and Iceland await opponents in the other round-two clashes, with the top two play-off winners based on group stage and play-off results immediately sealing a World Cup berth, and the third advancing to an inter-confederation play-off in February.

Killannin-born Fahey, the youngest of eight, was born into a family of athletes. Brother Gary captained Galway to the 2001 Gaelic football title, sharing the trophy with brother Richie. Fahey herself won the Ladies’ Football All-Ireland in 2004.

But the now-Liverpool captain, who has earned 104 caps for Ireland, saw in association football something the GAA could not offer.

“Putting on [a Republic of Ireland] shirt is everything, really,” she said. “It’s the reason I started playing football. It’s why I chose soccer over Gaelic football when I was a young girl in Ireland, that chance to pull on the Irish shirt and test myself against other nationalities and the best in the world. I’m extremely proud every time I get to pull it on..”