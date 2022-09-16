Aaron Connolly's Italian job has him raring to go for U21s, says Jim Crawford 

Jim Crawford has made it clear that Aaron Connolly will not walk into his U21 Republic of Ireland team for their upcoming European Championship playoffs with Israel having included the striker in an underage squad for the first time since 2019.

Connolly’s last appearance for the 21s was three years ago in Kalmar when a side still managed by Stephen Kenny shocked the Swedes with a 3-1 win. He has since gone on to earn eight senior caps and then fall out of favour with Kenny and at club level.

Still under contract at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Galway man has had loan periods at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and his current stopover at Venezia where he has started twice and come off the bench three times this term.

It was an interview the player gave a few weeks ago, in which Crawford detected a note of maturity and remorse for previous mistakes, that persuaded the manager to pick up the phone and discuss the possibility of the 22-year old wearing a green jersey again.

“One thing about him is that he is delighted at the club. He gets on really well with the manager and they train exceptionally hard. He has said that he has never been as fit before in his life. They do numerous double sessions, it’s the Italian way, but he is happy with it.

“Going over there was a big decision for him but he needed to get away from the distractions and what have you. He is in a happy place now and a happy footballer is a good footballer. We have him in a nice place coming into the 21s now.”

The Irish 21s have mixed and matched from game to game in terms of their attacking options throughout this campaign but, with talents like Evan Ferguson, Mipo Odubeko and JJ Kayode available, Connolly has work to do to earn game time.

“Aaron is aware of that. I have said it to him, that it isn’t a case of him coming in and (automatically) starting. He has to prove to us that he is ready to play for the U21s. As I said to him, this is the first time in 17 attempts that the 21s have got this far.

“And it’s on the back of players performing well, yes, but a real togetherness in the group and he needs to come in and slot in as smoothly as possible. That’s what we are about with the 21s and I do think that he will. He was genuine about everything he said.”

There was no shortage of other senior players still underage for the grade that could have been called up for what is the Ireland U21s’ best ever shot at making a senior finals but players like Troy Parrott, Dara O’Shea and more again were never considered.

Festy Ebosele has however been included having been called up by the seniors during the summer. Finn Azaz has been included for the first time while Luca Connell, Joe Redmond and Sean Roughan return to the squad after absences.

The flip side is the absence of key individuals. Gavin Kilkenny, Oisin McEntee, Joel Bagan and Colm Whelan have all banked varying but significant minutes to date but none will feature as they recuperate from injuries instead.

They miss a two-legged tie against an Israeli side that lost by the bare minimum to Germany on two occasions in their qualifying group and one that trumped both Poland and Hungary to the runners-up spot.

The first leg is in Tallaght on Friday week with the return four days later in Tel Aviv.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).