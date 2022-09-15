UEFA clears Rangers over national anthem but Celtic face action over banner

Ibrox saw a rendition of God Save The King before the Gers' match against Napoli on Wednesday evening.
UEFA clears Rangers over national anthem but Celtic face action over banner

PROBE: Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over a banner displayed at their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:37
PA Sport Staff

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over an anti-monarchy banner displayed during a Champions League match on Wednesday night, but Rangers will not be punished for singing the national anthem before their game.

A banner in the Celtic section of the crowd at their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw read ‘F*** the Crown’ while another said ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

A UEFA statement read: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

Rangers fans pay tribute to the Queen before the match against Napoli at Ibrox
Rangers fans pay tribute to the Queen before the match against Napoli at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The UEFA disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Rangers though will face no disciplinary action over the singing of God Save The King before their match against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

European football’s governing body had issued instructions for the anthem not to be sung before matches in its competitions this week, following the death of the Queen seven days ago.

However, a passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute’s silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by UEFA.

Despite the instructions not to sing the anthem, UEFA confirmed on Thursday afternoon that no action would be taken against the Glasgow club.

“This incident is not the subject of any UEFA disciplinary proceedings,” a spokesperson said.

Rangers v Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
The players stood for a minute’s silence at Ibrox on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A vast silhouette of the Queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.

More in this section

Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Healy to watch potential title decider from stands after three-match touchline ban 
Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Crawford challenges 'driftwood' Connolly to find his flow with U21s
Republic of Ireland Squad Announcement Stephen Kenny: Michael Obafemi's inactivity at club level 'not ideal' 
queenPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>ACROBATICS: Former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire</p>

Lack of enthusiasm for Newcastle move told Ben Foster it was time to retire

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s