Stephen Kenny: Michael Obafemi's inactivity at club level 'not ideal' 

Michael Obafami’s inactivity at club level ahead of Ireland’s visit to Scotland next Thursday isn’t ideal, admits Stephen Kenny.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has omitted the striker from his squad for the past two Championship matches following a failed deadline day swoop from rivals Burnley.

“It’s down to him to put himself back in, to show us that he’s in the right place to contribute to the group,” said Martin.

The 22-year-old was named in Kenny’s 24-man squad and given his contribution on this last outing, a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over the Scots at home in June, he’ll be favourite to start in the rematch at Hampden Park. Ireland’s final game of the campaign comes at home to Armenia on Tuesday, September 27.

“There’s three sides to every story,” admitted Kenny about the standoff with his manager.

“It’s not ideal, we want our player playing coming in and in form.

“I saw him against Blackpool when he ran 60 yards and unselfishly laid the ball off for a teammate to score.”

Republic of Ireland Squad for Uefa Nations League games v Scotland & Armenia.

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

Fixtures - UEFA Nations League

Thursday Sept 24 - Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm.

Tuesday Sept 27 - Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm