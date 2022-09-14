New regime at the Bridge but same old problems at both ends cost Blues again 

The discontent at the final whistle told its own story. Graham Potter insisted he is not a coach who asks for time and, after seeing his new Chelsea side fail to hold on to Raheem Sterling’s 48th minute goal, he quickly learned he won’t have the luxury of a honeymoon period art Stamford Bridge.

Not for the first time this season, Chelsea’s failing in front of goal meant they were unable to secure control of the game. Then an all-too-familiar defensive mistake, this time from Thiago Silva, allowed Salzburg to level.

The Blues now have just one point from their opening two Champions League games, and for a manager who admitted he was new to the competition, even as a spectator Potter must learn fast.

Potter insisted before kick-off he had sensed a desire among his new players to quickly bounce back from the unexpected defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last week that marked the final game of Thomas Tuchel’s reign. Yet while there were positive signs for the new head coach during the first half, he was also given an early introduction to the problems that have been a feature of Chelsea's disappointing season so far.

The starting line-up included three changes to the side that had lost in Croatia with Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva and Jorginho replacing Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell. Potter conceded his selection had been made with experience in mind but his decision to field a back three of Silva flanked by Cucurella and Cesar Azpilicueta - better known for their work as full-backs - while leaving centre-backs Koulibaly and Fofana, the club's most expensive summer recruits, on the bench raised eyebrows.

Not that Potter’s side were tested defensively during the opening half. Kepa Arrizabalaga, in for the injured Edouard Mendy, was forced to save at full-stretch to push Benjamin Sesko’s shout away for a corner but otherwise he was largely untroubled.

The focus was very much on the opposition goal for much of the first half as Chelsea dominated possession for long periods. Potter could have no complaints about the urgency demonstrated by his side and the energy displayed by Reece James, Cucurella and Sterling on the opposite flank.

Chelsea repeatedly worked their way into positive positions out wide but lacked the final ball or the finish to break the deadlock before the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was making his home debut following his move from Barcelona and started brightly, hooking an early shot over the bar after Kai Havertz’s effort was blocked. He continued to work hard to try and find space in a crowded Salzburg area but was unable to get another clear sight of goal in the first half.

Sterling, operating high up the pitch in front of Cucurella, also showed early signs of his threat when he won a free-kick that led to Havertz seeing a powerful header bounce to safety off a Salzburg defender. Already the first-half pattern was being set.

James got forward enthusiastically, encouraged by the visitors’s failure to sustain a period of pressure, and delivered a cross that flew beyond Aubameyang and briefly offered an opening to Sterling that was quickly shut down.

The right wing-back’s pace was an important outlet and, after a rapid counter-attack, James again came close to creating a clear chance when he whipped in a low cross that was too far ahead of Aubameyang for the forward to make contact.

It was becoming clear that Chelsea would have to work hard for any new beginning and there was a sense of frustration when Sterling’s close range volley was blocked after the England international had been picked out by Azpilicueta’s cross.

And that sense of frustration was again evident in first half added time when Mateo Kovacic’s header struck Bernardo’s arm and Chelsea’s appeals for a penalty were dismissed.

Forty-five minutes into his time at Stamford Bridge and Potter had yet to see his side register a shot on target. Chelsea badly needed a lift, an injection of optimism, and to their relief, it came just three minutes into the second period.

James was again the architect, surging forward on the right before releasing Mount, who delivered a low cross into the visitors’ area. Sterling may have benefitted from a stroke of good fortune as both Salzburg centre-backs failed to make contact with the ball, but his finish was excellent. Taking a touch to set himself up, the former Manchester City man curled a right foot shot beyond keeper Philipp Kohn to put Chelsea ahead.

Silva's slip 15 minutes ensured saw them lose another lead and gave Potter plenty to ponder.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga 6; James 8, Azpilicueta 6 (Ziyech 80, 6), Thiago Silva 5, Cucurella7; Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6 (Gallagher 80, 6); Mount 6, Havertz 6 (Loftus-Cheek 64,6), Sterling 8 (Pulisic 84, 6); Aubameyang 6 (Broja 64, 6).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Zakaria, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofafana.

Salzburg (4-1-2-1-2): Kohn 7; Dedic 6, Bernardo 8, Pavlovic 7, Ulmer 6; Seewald 6; Capaldo 6, Kjaergaard 6 (Gourna-Douath 46, 6); Sucic (Kameri 69, 6); Sesko 6 (Adamu 69, 6), Okafor 7 (Koita 85, 6).

Subs not used: Mantl, Walke, Van Der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoa, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath..

Referee: Ivan Kruziliak (Slovakia) 6