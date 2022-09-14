History-maker: 13-year-old Christopher Atherton makes debut for Glenavon

The new kid on the block? A saying that has never been more true than it is this week.
That's because Christopher Atherton - in his maiden teenage year - made his debut for Glenavon in the Irish League Cup clash with Dollingstown on Tuesday night.
Atherton, who is 13 years and 329 days old, replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute to become the youngest player to play in a senior game in the United Kingdom.
When he made his Blackpool debut in September 1980, Irish footballer Eamonn Collins (14), set the previous record. It was a massive feat for Collins at the time, but for Atherton to do so at his age is truly phenomenal.
His debut brought an assist too, and it didn't take long for him to have that telling impact.
Atherton set up Matthew Snoody for Glenavon’s sixth goal, to wrap up a very comfortable six-nil win for the Lurgan club.