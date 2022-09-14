History-maker: 13-year-old Christopher Atherton makes debut for Glenavon

Atherton, who is 13 years and 329 days old, replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute to become the youngest player to play in a senior game in the United Kingdom.
History-maker: 13-year-old Christopher Atherton makes debut for Glenavon

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Christopher Atherton (r) during his historic debut for Glenavon. Pic: GlenavonFC/Twitter.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 15:41
Shane Donovan

The new kid on the block? A saying that has never been more true than it is this week. 

That's because Christopher Atherton - in his maiden teenage year - made his debut for Glenavon in the Irish League Cup clash with Dollingstown on Tuesday night. 

Atherton, who is 13 years and 329 days old, replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute to become the youngest player to play in a senior game in the United Kingdom.

When he made his Blackpool debut in September 1980, Irish footballer Eamonn Collins (14), set the previous record. It was a massive feat for Collins at the time, but for Atherton to do so at his age is truly phenomenal.

His debut brought an assist too, and it didn't take long for him to have that telling impact. 

Atherton set up Matthew Snoody for Glenavon’s sixth goal, to wrap up a very comfortable six-nil win for the Lurgan club.

More in this section

England v Germany - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Final - Wembley Stadium Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall convinced new WSL season will deliver on quality
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Diego Armando Maradona Stadium Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Alan Pardew has taken over as manager of Greek side Aris (Mark Kerton/PA)

Alan Pardew lands new job with Greek Super League side Aris

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up