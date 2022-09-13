Joel Matip the hero as Liverpool snatch much-needed win against Ajax

Joel Matip’s dramatic 89th minute header rescued the evening - and possibly the season - for Liverpool at Anfield last night as he presented his team with a much-needed European victory.

Goalline technology was required to prove that his powerful finish, from a Kostas Tsimikas corner, had crossed the line but the unconvincing nature of the win hardly mattered, given what has gone before for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and on the night.

It was probably no more than Liverpool deserved but, whatever the merits of the victory, anything less than three points would have been disastrous for their hopes of advancing in the Champions League, especially after they surrendered a first half lead against the Dutch.

Mo Salah’s opening goal was just what Klopp had needed at the end of a difficult opening to the season and a frankly horrendous outing and 4-1 defeat at Napoli in last week’s group opener.

It was the sort of finish that has become the Egyptian’s stock-in trade but one which has been sorely lacking of late - this effort ending a run of four games without a goal this season and seven matches without finding the net in the Champions League.

But such are the problems facing Pool at the moment that the lead lasted just 10 minutes before Daley Blind exposed the problems down their right-hand side with a ball that played Steven Berghuis racing past Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His cross looked set for Steven Bergwijn but he left it for Mohammed Kudus who took a touch and produced a devastating finish into the roof of the home goal, left-footed.

Anfield was stunned and the feel good factor Salah had breathed into the stadium, after just 17 minutes, swiftly forgotten.

Liverpool had been trying to isolate and expose veteran full-back Blind and Salah succeeded, after a brilliant long ball from Alisson was headed by Luis Diaz and helped along intelligently by Diogo Jota.

Salah ghosted past a stationary Blind to receive the ball and place an unstoppable finish past Remko Pasveer in the Ajax goal, just the start Liverpool were looking for after what Klopp had described as “five days of truth” after the Napoli debacle.

Those five days were extended, of course, due to the death of Queen Elizabeth and the build-up to this game had been dominated by chatter about the way in which Liverpool supporters - who notoriously booed the national anthem at Wembley last season - would respond to the minute’s silence before kick-off.

There were a handful of chants and jeers, which were quickly drowned out by supporters, the vast majority of whom observed the occasion respectfully. But the fact that the Portuguese referee cut short the tribute after 23 seconds reflected the tension over the potential reaction to the tribute.

But tension and nerves were very much the order of the day, generally, at Anfield in the build-up to the game, given what has gone before in this most uncharacteristic runs of inconsistency from Klopp’s men.

Just two wins from their opening seven competitive games was hardly Liverpool-like form, based on recent years anyway, and the visit of an Ajax team that had won all seven of their own games this term was not the routine evening that might have been the case in seasons past.

Yet Liverpool looked comfortable, until the equaliser which came at a time when the hosts looked the more likely to score the game’s second goal, and after conceding, the Reds finished the half well in control once more.

Virgil van Dijk met an Alexander-Arnold corner after 35 minutes with a powerful 12 yard header which Pasveer somehow blocked on his goalline, with the veteran keeper also doing well to stop a follow-up rebound off a team mate.

Diaz then played Alexander-Arnold into space, with the Dutch keeper again pulling out an impressive double save to deny the full-back, and van Dijk found himself with yet another free header at a set-piece, only to steer a tame effort straight at Pasveer.

At least elements of the “old” Liverpool had returned - notably the high press - although that left them susceptible to the counter-attack, and Ajax might have taken the lead soon after the restart, as Bergwijn burst clear and squared for Kudus who simply tripped over the ball.

Liverpool responded as Van Dijk headed over, from yet another set-piece, Harvey Elliott curled a shot at the keeper and Salah was denied at the far-post by Blind, but Ajax were happy to soak up Liverpool pressure and generally break up the flow of the game, prompting Klopp to throw on Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez as it reached the three-quarter mark.

Ajax could have taken all three points, when Dusan Tadic’s cross found Blind whose stooping header flew just inches wide of the far post, although Nunez missed an equally glorious opening in the dying minutes and Salah clipped the bar before the last-gasp drama.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Matip 7, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6; Elliott 5 (Firmino 66, 6), Fabinho 6, Thiago 8 (Bajcetic 90); Salah 7, Jota 6 (Nunez 66, 6), Diaz 7 (Milner 90). Substitutes (not used) Gomez, Adrian, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Davies.

Ajax (4-2-3-1): Pasveer 8; Rensch 6 (Sanchez 67, 6), Timber 7, Bassey 7, Blind 5; Alvarez 7, Taylor 6 (Grillitsch 80); Tadic 6, Berghuis 7, Bergwijn 7; Kudus 8 (Brobbey 86). Substitutes (not used) Stekelenburg, Klaasen, Ocampos, Kaplan, Gorter, Lucca, Baas, Regeer, Magallan.

Referee: A Dias (Portugal) 7