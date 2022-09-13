Sporting CP fully aware of task, but belief can topple Tottenham

THERE are a number of misconceptions that irk the officials and fans of Sporting, the Lisbon giants that take on Tottenham in the Champions League tonight.

One is that the word Lisbon appears in their name. Fans and pundits routinely call them Sporting Lisbon, but as their press office proudly points out, their official title is Sporting Clube De Portugal, or Sporting CP for short. Using Lisbon in their title is as incorrect and irritating for them as it is to use Glasgow in Celtic's nomenclature.

Secondly, there is, in the minds of Sporting's fans, a mistaken perception worldwide that Benfica are the big brother of the Lisbon clubs. Sporting consider themselves to be Portugal's equivalent of football royalty and will hear no argument.

Although they have never won Europe's premier trophy, their record in European competition is impressive. The very first European Cup match featured Sporting, and they scored its first goal back in 1955.

They won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963-64, succeeding Tottenham, who had won it a year earlier to become the first British club to lift a European Trophy. Sporting have won the Portuguese Championship 23 times, and domestic cups on another 30 occasions, putting them among the top three in clubs in Europe, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And finally there is an assumption that Tottenham got an easy draw with their Group D opponents being Sporting, Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt. The fact there is no traditional Champions League giant up against them should allow safe passage for Antonio Conte's men through to the knockout stages, but Sporting have other ideas and are top of the group after a thumping 3-0 win in Frankfurt last week.

But as coach Ruben Amorin pointed out in his press conference last night: “If we give Tottenham the same type of chances we allowed in Germany they will punish us. Tottenham are the favourites for this game. Antonio Conte has won trophies in Italy and England, he has some great players and the England captain. Everyone else will look at Sporting as a small team in this group, but that is not the point. It is how we look at ourselves, whether we believe in ourselves. If we do, we can win – that is our ambition.”

Amorin is only 37, and arrived at Sporting after a modest playing career, including a spell at the dreaded enemy Benfica. But he has moulded a good young team and ended Sporting's 19-year wait for a league title when they won it in 2021.

One of his young stars is Marcus Edwards, who was much-hyped as a schoolboy at Spurs but failed to breakthrough at Tottenham despite Mauricio Pochettino comparing him to his compatriot Lionel Messi. The diminuitive midfielder was an excellent player but it was felt off-the-field distractions held him back in London. He moved to Guimares in 2019 and moved to Sporting this year, to much acclaim. Amorim has faith in the 23-year-old, even tipping him for an England call-up: “He has so much talent. He can get much better. He can even get to the English national team. He has to focus more on training. I trust him a lot. I know he can grow a lot.”

Eric Dier was asked about Edwards, having spent some time with him before he left Spurs. Dier made the unusual move of heading to England with Tottenham from Sporting, having grown up in Portugal where his parents lived, and come through the club's famed academy.

So Dier was the obvious player to be put forward to face the Portuguese press on his first return to his 'hometown' club.

“It's been a long time coming and my first time back, and I would rather be playing against any Portuguese club other than Sporting,” said Dier, who clearly has a lot of affection for them.

His development was helped enormously as a young player in the club's academy, which has an envious roll call of alumni. They are proud of the fact that ten of the 14 players who won the European Championship final in 2016 were graduates, not least Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest of them all. Indeed they are the only club to have produced two Balon d'Or winners, in Ronaldo and Luis Figo a generation earlier.

This current generation could yet prove to unearth some more gems for bigger clubs around Europe, and certainly Tottenham will not have an easy ride tonight.

As Conte said: “We are playing in the toughest competition in club football and no game is easy. We respect Sporting and know it will be difficult.”