EFL announces teams will return to action on Tuesday after death of Queen

The EFL has announced its teams will return to action on Tuesday night following the death of the Queen.

The league’s weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect but the midweek matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are set to go ahead, with tributes to be paid to the Queen at games around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums,” an EFL statement said.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match safety advisory group (SAG) protocols.”

PA understands all the midweek EFL matches will go ahead as planned, even those taking place in London.

However, it is not yet certain that all matches in the Premier League or EFL at the weekend will go ahead as planned due to the strain on police resources as a result of the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place next Monday.

Sports governing bodies were meeting again with the Government on Monday to discuss the scheduling of events this weekend.

#RangersFC can today confirm the upcoming UEFA Champions League match with SSC Napoli at Ibrox has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 14 September at 8pm.https://t.co/toCIBp8gkO pic.twitter.com/4qGVuIbYNe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 11, 2022

Discussions with UEFA are ongoing over the scheduled European fixtures this week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

PA understands Chelsea’s Champions League match at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will be given the go-ahead to be played as scheduled, marking the start of the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge. No decision has yet been taken regarding the Blues’ Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been put back a day to Wednesday, September 14, due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues”.

As a result, away fans will not be permitted for both matches between the two clubs “as a matter of sporting fairness”, according to UEFA.

The Football Association of Wales said all its competitions can resume from Tuesday.

There will be no racing in Britain on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed on Saturday evening that the September 19 meetings scheduled for Hamilton, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton would be cancelled as a mark of respect.