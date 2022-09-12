Stupidity and self-interest, rather than respect, behind football wipeout

When the Premier League and Football League called all games of football off as, in a particularly meaningless cliche, ‘a mark of respect to the Queen’ they were actually hopelessly craven to the business of protecting their own brands. They were afraid of how it would look if they allowed games to go ahead and someone somewhere pointed at them and called them callous traitors. Because make no mistake, this was not anything other than a panicked and crude marketing decision, which had not been thought through fully. A decision that pretty much the whole of the game thought was wrong.

Almost every other sport had grown-ups in the room and everything from horse racing to rugby, superbikes and motor racing decided to go ahead, some after a day’s break. But by then, it was already too late for British football which had jumped in two-footed but, tin-eared and blinkered as ever, had jumped the wrong way.

Quite how not playing football is a mark of respect for anything was not explained, largely because it is not explainable. Annoyingly, we are just expected to nod sagely at the cliche without asking what on earth it means.

Is physical activity, sweating, hitting a 60-yard diagonal pass somehow disrespectful of the dead? Is cheering and having a good time in the stands some sort of insult to the deceased? Is a pre-match pint or two such a sin to those who have recently crossed the veil? If so, someone better tell all those the boisterous wakes we’ve been to.

It was a childish decision. A little deeper thought would have shown that football in the UK is where the people assemble. It’s not called the people’s game for nothing and games big and small up and down the land were the perfect place for people to come together and express their respect, sadness or whatever emotion they have in their hearts for the Queen and do it collectively.

There would hvae been singing of the national anthem, cries of ‘God Save The King’, a minute's silence or even a positive minute's applause. There was nothing to worry about.

But no, the authorities that govern football couldn’t see that, they could only see what it would say about their brand if one idiot took his pants off and put a flare up his backside during a moment of reflection.

The irony is that football is perfectly used to honouring the dead, from legendary players, to backroom servants of the club, to local murder victims, to terminally ill kids. They all get respectfully treated by fans whether with a minute's silence or applause. Fans even take it into their own hands to show respect by applauding on a significant minute to mark a passing, perhaps the number or the age of the fallen. The idea that fans would have been some sort of threat to common decency if allowed to go to games this week is absolute nonsense. If they thought that - and they did - it just showed how little they really know us.

Normally, football believes so massively in its own exceptionalism, it bulldozes through any criticism and does what it wants. But they knew millions of eyes would be on the sport and, perhaps most significantly, the Premier League knew that super-rich footballers and their clubs are always in the firing line for politicians' cheap shots. We saw that during the pandemic.

And they’re also sitting on the Tracy Crouch report on football governance which they have rather quietly but successfully kicked into the long grass so that they don’t have to markedly change their greedy ways. So if the focus was on them at this time of mourning, they undoubtedly feared a governmental kicking.

This was either a gross failure to understand football fans, or effortless disregarding of them, as well as the wider public and the politics of the situation. While media companies, especially the BBC which is having quite a strange spasm right now, are keen to tell the world that the country is in mourning, this is a romantic exaggeration to say the least. A more accurate picture is that some people are upset, others a bit sad, many largely indifferent, some actually hostile.

Republicanism is a minority view in the UK supported by around 25% of the people, but in a country of over 67 million, that’s just a little shy of 20 million souls. So the country is not on its knees weeping, it doesn’t want to sit in silence in a darkened room staring at the peat fire burning low, it is largely just getting on with life. There are bills to pay, kids to feed, businesses to run. As events drag out over the coming weeks, patience will be stretched ever more thinly in some quarters. It will not be a unified picture of a grieving nation that is being sold as the actuality. The decision to call off football, in yet another irony, actually attracted the sort of ire that the Premier League especially was hoping to avoid.

There was absolutely no obligation to ban football, that was made very clear by the Royal family. There was no proclamation that all sports should stop. There was zero indication that the Queen herself would’ve wanted people to stop playing sport probably because she knew that it is entirely possible to mourn her, or anyone else’s passing, while playing or watching sport. The two things are not mutually exclusive and only someone detached from reality, breathing foetid corporate world air, would think otherwise.

The Premier League is a godless place, it worships mammon and mammon only and it trades on and glories in that worldwide reputation. Ever self-obsessed, they could only think of the damage to their image that the Queen's death could cause them and ironically, their decision to void the games, far from being a mark of respect, was the exact opposite.