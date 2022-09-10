Wexford go top of WNL after Peas pip Shels

There are new leaders at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women's National League as Wexford Youths took advantage of champions Shelbourne's defeat.

Shels lost narrowly to Peamount United in an entertaining Dublin Derby, which was broadcast live on TG4, while Wexford stormed back against Cork City to claim three vital points.

Shels had beaten their rivals the last three times the pair met. And this game was entertaining from the off, with good football being played by both sides.

The first half finished scoreless, with Peamount the unluckier of the two sides. Stephanie Roche and Áine O’Gorman both had a great opportunities to put their side ahead but couldn’t convert.

The second half was just as even. Jessie Stapleton had a great chance early on, and Niamh Reid-Burke did really well to deny the Shels player.

Patience finally paid off for The Peas and in the 77th minute, Roche got the ball in the back of the net from a Sadhbh Doyle cross.

At Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford bossed the early stages but they were rocked back onto their heels when Christina Dring whipped a loose ball into the home net after fine approach play by Eva Mangan.

For the next half hour City put in a performance of patience and discipline that belied their lowly league position, but six minutes from the break Danielle Burke was adjudged to have caught Becky Watkins as the pair chased a loose ball. The contact was minimal but Aoibheann Clancy drove the resulting penalty high into the City net and the sides went in level at half-time.

Less than 10 minutes into the second period Wexford went ahead through another penalty after Kylie Murphy had been bundled over in the Cork area. Clancy again did the honours from the spot.

City started to tire in the final third and Wexford took advantage on 67 minutes when Ciara Rossiter ran through on goal and slid the ball past goalkeeper Abby McCarthy. And Wexford secured the points with two goals in the final 10 minutes. Ellen Molloy fired in from 20 yards for her obligatory goal before Kylie Murphy stabbed home from close range to seal the deal.

In the other matches, Bohemians and Galway also celebrated wins as DLR Waves held Athlone Town to a 1-1 draw.

Bohs beat Treaty 4-0 with goals from Rachel Doyle, Abbie Brophy (2) and Niamh Prior.

Galway beat Sligo 5-2. Sligo who found themselves ahead in the 8th minute, after Paula McGrory scored from a header in the box.

Only two minutes after, Galway equalised from a corner, Jamie Erickson getting the header. It was Sligo who took the lead again soon after, McGrory finding herself free in the box again, and volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

A couple of minutes before half-time, Galway had another corner kick opportunity. A set piece straight from the training ground saw Shauna Brennan fire her strike into the top corner to equalise.

The second half started with the away side looking hungry to get the win. Another corner kick saw Galway take the lead with Bryce Reynolds getting the header. On 62 minutes, Chloe Singleton's header came off the post and into the net.

Galway’s fifth and final goal came in the 70th minute, Jenna Slattery taking on the strike from range and scoring a great goal.