Clean slate for Graham Potter to reshape Chelsea

For the first time since Jose Mourinho was first appointed with the task of turning Chelsea into serial winners back in 2004, a new Blues manager can sit down at his desk in Cobham with a clean sheet of paper and the genuine backing of his board, who have long term plans to dominate European football.

Graham Potter will begin work today as Thomas Tuchel's successor, taking over in the manager's office just five days after the German was last there.

But the dismissal of Tuchel and prising of Potter from Brighton was no kneejerk decision nor hurried process. Chelsea's new chairman Todd Boehly co-owner Behdad Egbali have spent weeks with their fellow directors planning a new dawn for the club, looking in great depth at every aspect of the way it was run in the wake of their multi-billion Euro purchase from Roman Abramovich.

The former board was soon disbanded, Marina Granovskaia and sporting director Petr Cech left, and eventually Tuchel was dismissed, though it was not about recent defeats at Leeds, Southampton and Zagreb, more about finding the right man for the job, a coach who fitted their vision and a leader and communicator in the mould of the most successful coaches in US sport.

Potter is tall and lanky, like Tuchel, but the similarities end there. Tuchel has a track record of falling out with his players and directors at previous clubs, and so it proved at Chelsea for the often demanding and sometimes prickly German.

Potter is cut from a different cloth, leading by collaboration, offering thoughts, insights and guidance, as one senior source at the club said, rather than making demands and publicly criticising his players, which effectively cost Tuchel the trust of his dressing room and boardroom.

Once the Americans decided a change of coach was required, they spent days and weeks gathering data, looking at the best fit and doing due diligence on their shortlisted choices. Potter came top of their charts on a number of fronts, and once they decided on him, Tuchel's days were numbered and it was a matter of time. He lasted exactly 100 games since taking over from Frank Lampard in January 2021, but it was no accident that the decision to axe him came on the 100th day of the new owners' reign. They had set a deadline to review all areas of the club, and in this one, they wanted a man who shared their vision for a new type of Chelsea.

The same senior source revealed the board's unashamed ambitions to take Chelsea back to the very top, talking about the branding and bragging rights of owning the the most successful club in the capital city of the world's biggest league in world's most popular sport.

They also want to appoint a world class director of football, suggesting one will be in place in the next two months, before the World Cup starts. Potter will be involved “100 per cent” in the selection and the board see the collaboration between them, their manager and sporting director as crucial to driving success. They plan to scale back the long-term loan programme, which has weighed Chelsea down with too many underdeveloped players, and instead focus on longer contracts for their most promising young players. Reece James, one of Cobham's star graduates, signed a new long-term deal this week, and Mason Mount may be next.

Potter has a five-year contract and they have already talked about their hopes of extending it, such is their long-term thinking. Even failing to qualify for the Champions League would not affect his position, such is their belief he is the right man for them. The same senior sources spoke glowingly about his record for risk-taking, improving players, clubs and even himself. They were impressed that he has a degree outside of football, went abroad to Ostersund in Norway to make his name, and innovated there, at Swansea City and most recently Brighton. He is, in their eyes, an over-achiever who is destined to succeed at the highest level having already proved he can thrive in the Premier League on massively reduced resources by comparison with many other managers.

The board moved quickly to let Chelsea's players know of their intentions after sacking Tuchel on Wednesday, with a 15-minute meeting to let them know they 'had their backs' and believed in them.

They also pointed that they will back their head coach, pointing to their track record at the LA Dodgers, who have had Dave Robert in place since 2016, and Potter can enjoy the same degree of confidence.

Of course the new manager has often arrived at Chelsea – and other clubs – with grand ambitions and a long-term plan, only to find himself out of the door inside a season or two. But the new board are determined to end this carousel of coaches, and build something new at Stamford Bridge – and that is before they even get round to looking at stadium redevelopment.

He is our hire, and we have agreed to a long-term partnership, is how one source put it.

Let the games begin.